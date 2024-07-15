TD Cowen Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

Although tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has encountered some turbulent air recently, Wall Street experts remain optimistic about its long-term prospects. Recently, TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay reiterated the bullish case for NVDA stock, citing robust fundamentals. Ultimately, demand from data centers should continue lifting the share price for the long haul.
To be sure, anxieties have started to creep into the narrative. While NVDA stock is up around 165% on a year-to-date basis, the equity is down more than 2% in the past month. Fundamentally, some investors are worried that cloud-computing provider and other enterprises may slow their purchase of Nvidia’s processors. TD Cowen acknowledges that people have concerns about the forward viability.
However, when looking at the data, Ramsay is actually encouraged by the broader trend, with interest in artificial intelligence (AI) boosting demand for advanced processors. “In fact, our checks continue to point to upside in data center as demand for Hopper/Blackwell-based AI systems continues to exceed supply,” the expert stated.
Even with the upcoming Blackwell processors potentially poised to upstage the older Hopper line, Ramsay believes that “sustained Hopper-based systems demand for both compute and networking” will allow Nvidia to beat its second-quarter targets. Therefore, the analyst raised his price target on NVDA stock to $165 from $140.
Enterprise Spending May Continue Sending NVDA Stock Skyward
Ramsay also tackled another rising concern about NVDA stock: large entities in the cloud-computing ecosystem may slow their spending on AI-related hardware. The issue stems from mounting evidence that AI-based revenue may not be as robust as previously anticipated.
Indeed, Goldman Sachs represents one of the loudest critics regarding the possible overextension of digital intelligence. According to a report by The Economic Times, the investment banking firm noted that “[t]ech giants and beyond are set to spend over $1 trillion on AI capex in coming years, with so far little to show for it.”
Fundamentally, if the massive outlay of cash doesn’t yield strong net productivity results, AI may only succeed in consuming gobs of energy resources. Further, experts doubt that the innovation can foster meaningful short-term gains.
Nevertheless, Ramsay believes that NVDA stock should benefit from “a suite of superior technology, long pedigree of innovation and extensive growth-oriented investments.” In turn, the analyst anticipates “strong, sustained, above-peer growth across a widening set of AI verticals.”
While Ramsay acknowledges the risk of a “digestion” year in fiscal 2027, he sees no evidence that in the near term, enterprises are slowing their processor acquisitions. Instead, he sees the opposite scenario, thus reinforcing the price upgrade in NVDA stock.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.