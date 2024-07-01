The 3 Best Nasdaq Stocks to Buy in July 2024

When you it comes to targeting ideas in specific exchanges, the Nasdaq offers a compelling argument. As a technology-centric arena, the best Nasdaq stocks tend to be young or young at heart. By that, I’m talking about enterprises that are constantly pushing the envelope of their chosen specialty.
Because of this framework, the best Nasdaq stocks generally are geared for growth. That doesn’t you can’t find dividend players in this field. In addition, you can also come across entities in traditional industries, such as oil and gas. But the broader point is that if you’re seeking higher-than-average capital gains, the tech-centric exchange offers plenty of ammo.
For this list of intriguing ideas, we’re going to rank the entities based on their risk-reward profile. In other words, the lower risk but lower reward idea will go first, followed by companies with higher potential (but greater unpredictability). Without further ado, below are the best Nasdaq stocks to buy this month.
Broadcom (AVGO)
Let’s say you’re looking to take relatively minimal risk but want some higher assurances of success in the market. If you must look specifically among the best Nasdaq stocks to buy, my choice would be Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). With AVGO stock, you’d have exposure to one of the strongest semiconductor businesses, with specialties in complex digital and mixed-signal solutions. Broadcom is also a powerhouse in System on Chips (SoC).
Financially, the company isn’t exactly knocking balls out the yard. However, during the past four quarters, its average earnings per share landed at about $10.89. This print translated to an average earnings surprise of 2.45%. That’s not particularly impressive in and of itself. However, even with the expectations raised, Broadcom keeps delivering.
During the trailing 12 months, the tech giant posted net income of $10.22 billion or earnings of $23.27 per share. Revenue hit $42.62 billion. For fiscal 2024, covering experts believe that EPS can expand by 12.4% to $47.50. On the top line, revenue might soar 43.6% to hit $51.42 billion.
With a forward dividend yield of 1.31%, AVGO is easily one of the best Nasdaq stocks.
Grab (GRAB)
Based in Singapore, Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) falls under the application software industry. Per its corporate profile, Grab engages in the provision of super apps in emerging Asian markets. These include Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines among others. By providing the burgeoning Southeast Asian market with financial technology (fintech) solutions along with conveniences such as mobility and delivery, GRAB stock could potentially skyrocket.
Right now, analysts – 11 of them – rate shares a unanimous strong buy. I’m not surprised at all given the upside potential that I referenced. What may be surprising is that the average price target of $4.66 (implying over 31% growth) may be rather conservative. Whatever the case, Grab has enjoyed some big wins in the financial realm. In the fourth quarter, it posted an EPS of one-cent against an expectation of a loss of one-cent.
For fiscal 2024, analysts see the company posting a loss of 2 cents per share. That’s a significant improvement over last year’s loss of 11 cents. On the top line, sales could rise by 17.8% to hit $2.78 billion. For risk takers, GRAB is one of the best Nasdaq stocks to buy.
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
Operating in the oil and gas refining and marketing industry, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is one of the riskiest ideas among the best Nasdaq stocks. Per the public profile, Clean Energy offers natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the U.S. and Canada. The company is perhaps best known for specializing in renewable natural gas or RNG.
While the political and ideological winds favor fully electric vehicles and commercial transportation, the reality is that hydrocarbons offer tremendous energy density. When dealing with medium and heavy-duty trucks, natural gas as an alternative fuel may actually be ideal. So, in my view, Clean Energy is super relevant. However, the market doesn’t see it that way, with CLNE stock down almost 30% year-to-date.
During the TTM period, the company posted a net loss of $79.24 million or 36 cents in the red. Revenue reached just under $397 million. For fiscal 2024, analysts see an unfavorable expansion of losses per share to 10 cents. Revenue may only rise by 1.1% to under $430 million.
So, why bother with CLNE? The next year, sales could jump to $470.6 million, which would imply almost 10% growth. It’s risky but it could also fly higher.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.