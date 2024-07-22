Tilray Stock Pops as Germany Grants It a Cultivation Green Light

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock jumped almost 3% early on July 22 after it got good news from Germany.
The marijuana and beer company received a cultivation license from German authorities. They were acting under a new Cannabis Act that legalized possession.
TLRY stock opened at $1.83 per share this morning, and its market capitalization rose to over $1.5 billion. The stock has slid a bit since opening and is down to just about 1.4% up as of this writing.
Pot and Beer
Tilray is down 22% in 2024 as it continues to broaden its offerings in marijuana and brewing.
The company is due to report earnings after the market closes on July 29. On sales of about $175- $185 million, a small loss of about 2 cents per share is expected.
Tilray has continually lost money on its marijuana operations and has invested its capital instead in buying craft beer brands. It is now the fifth largest craft brewer in the United States, with brands like Sweetwater, Widmer Brothers, and Shock Top.
The problem is that beer sales are flat. Many brands are making half the beer they can make. They face stiff competition from giants like AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) on one side and brewery restaurants on the other.
But better news on the legalization front had Tilray seeking to raise $250 million during May with an at-the-market stock issue to be invested in marijuana operations.
The diversification has some analysts pounding the table for Tilray. It has the leading marijuana market share in both Canada and Germany.
But the bloom long ago left the bud in this industry. Investment marijuana had its heyday in the last decade after Colorado and Washington legalized it. There are currently just three analysts following Tilray at Tipranks, and sentiment at Stocktwits is considered neutral.
TLRY Stock: What Happens Next?
Tilray has been kept afloat by beer as it awaits marijuana legalization in the U.S. A move in that direction would be positive for the stock.
