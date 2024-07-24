UBS Is Warning Investors on Tesla Stock: Shares Have Much Further to Fall

UBS believes that delays of Tesla's initiatives could push down Tesla stock

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 24, 2024, 9:45 am EDT
  • Swiss bank UBS reiterated its $197 price target and “sell” rating on Tesla (TSLA) stock after the company’s Q2 earnings. 
  • UBS contends that the shares already reflect a great deal of value related to the company’s upcoming projects. 
  • The firm believes that these initiatives could be further delayed, pushing down the automaker’s shares. 
After Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its second-quarter results, which disappointed Wall Street, Swiss bank UBS reiterated its “sell” rating and $197 price target on Tesla stock. UBS’ price target is about 10% below the stock’s current level.

TSLA stock is down about 11% this morning.

Why UBS Is So Bearish on Tesla Stock

According to UBS analyst Joseph Spak, Tesla’s valuation is very high because investors believe that its initiatives in autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) will bear great fruit in the future. Among the firm’s undertakings in those areas are its robo-taxi and humanoid robot projects.

But because those initiatives won’t generate profits for a long time, investors tend to focus on the company’s dominant auto business when the firm reports its financial results, Spak explained. (Tesla intends to reveal its robotaxi project in October, while it expects to start using its humanoid robot internally in 2025).

Moreover, all but $74 of Tesla’s current share price reflects investors’ anticipation of the firm’s upcoming projects. However, it’s unclear when the robotaxi project will launch, and Tesla noted that its timing is uncertain. Finally, the shares could drop if the robotaxi project is delayed further, and even if the undertaking succeeds, the shares could sink due to a “sell the news phenomenon,” Spak believes.

The Valuation of TSLA Stock Is Elevated

Even if Tesla’s upcoming, more affordable EV and increased adoption of its current Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) boost its annual earnings per share by $1, the shares will still be changing hands at a very high price-to=earnings ratio of over 75 times, Spak noted.

Before today’s trading, Tesla stock had a huge forward P/E ratio of 99 times.

Heading into today, Tesla stock had climbed 25% in the previous month and 52% in the preceding three months.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.  

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

