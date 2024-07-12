Why Is Toyo (TOYO) Stock Up 119% Today?

Toyo (NASDAQ:TOYO) stock is taking off on Friday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the solar solution company’s shares.
That has more than 13.6 million shares of TOYO stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 102,000 shares.
One thing investors will keep in mind is that TOYO is still fairly new to the public market. The company’s shares made their public debut earlier this month. That came about after the firm completed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Blue World Acquisition.
What That Means for TOYO Stock
It’s not uncommon to see shares that go public via SPAC mergers be volatile. This comes as speculative traders take interest in the company after it goes public. While TOYO did so on July 2, this could see be part of the reason its rallying today.
TOYO being a penny stock could also be playing a part in this. The company’s prior closing price was $1.55 per share with a market capitalization of $68.72 million. Penny stocks are often more volatile due to the easy entry point.
TOYO stock is up 118.7% as of Friday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.