Why Is Volcon (VLCN) Stock Up 85% Today?

VLCN stock is up alongside trading news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 11, 2024, 8:05 am EDT

  • Volcon (VLCN) stock is up on Thursday alongside trading of its shares.
  • UBS Group AG (UBS) bought and sold hundreds of shares recently.
  • This news brings with it heavy trading of VLCN stock.
Source: Shutterstock

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is up on Thursday after investor UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) traded the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares recently.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that UBS bought and sold hundreds of shares of VLCN stock. These trades started on July 5 and lasted throughout July 8.

The buys say UBS purchased 108 shares of VLCN stock for $488.82. The prices spent on these shares ranged from $4.3885 and $4.53. The sales included 1,265 shares and came in at $5,470.96. Prices here ranged from $4.10 to $4.44 per share.

When these transactions started, UBS indirectly held 26,131 shares of VLCN stock through its subsidiaries. After the transactions, the company indirectly holds 24,973 shares of Volcon stock.

How This Affects VLCN Stock Today

This news spurred heavy trading of VLCN stock on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.1 million shares.

VLCN stock is up 84.7% as of Thursday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Penny Stocks

