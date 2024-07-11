Why Is Volcon (VLCN) Stock Up 85% Today?

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is up on Thursday after investor UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) traded the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares recently.
A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that UBS bought and sold hundreds of shares of VLCN stock. These trades started on July 5 and lasted throughout July 8.
The buys say UBS purchased 108 shares of VLCN stock for $488.82. The prices spent on these shares ranged from $4.3885 and $4.53. The sales included 1,265 shares and came in at $5,470.96. Prices here ranged from $4.10 to $4.44 per share.
When these transactions started, UBS indirectly held 26,131 shares of VLCN stock through its subsidiaries. After the transactions, the company indirectly holds 24,973 shares of Volcon stock.
How This Affects VLCN Stock Today
This news spurred heavy trading of VLCN stock on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.1 million shares.
VLCN stock is up 84.7% as of Thursday morning.
Investors will find more of the most recent stock market stories today below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news available on Thursday! Among that is what’s happening with shares of Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of this info is ready at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Why Is Blue Star Foods (BSFC) Stock Up 74% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- HubSpot Stock Plunges as Google Abandons the Software Company
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.