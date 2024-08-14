Why Is Surgepays (SURG) Stock Down 21% Today?

Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the financial technology and telecom company announced its earnings for the second quarter of 2024.
The bad news from this earnings report includes the company’s diluted EPS of -66 cents. That’s nowhere close to the -7 cents per share Wall Street was expecting. It’s also significantly worse than then 40 cents per share from the same period of the year prior.
Surgepays’ revenue of $15.09 million also isn’t helping matters today. This is below the $15.15 million in revenue that analysts were expecting. It’s also a massive 58% drop year-over-year compared to $35.89 million.
Surgepays chairman and CEO Brian Cox said the following in the earnings report:
“The second quarter of 2024 begins a transition phase for SurgePays. ACP funding has run out and there is no guarantee it will return. Fortunately, in the first quarter we shored up our balance sheet and began implementing growth initiatives outside of the ACP program to continue to pursue our strategic goal of being one of the country’s largest providers of prepaid wireless and underbanked financial technology services.”
What’s Next for SURG Stock?
Cox notes that the company is currently in a transition phase. This will see it undertake several actions throughout 2024 to improve its fiscal performance. He believes this will result in the company reporting profits again by the end of the year.
SURG stock is down 20.6% as of Wednesday morning.
