Why Is TC BioPharm (TCBP) Stock Down 46% Today?

TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is falling on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of its shares.
TC BioPharm is selling 2 million of its American Depository Shares (ADS) for $1 per share, and the company expects gross proceeds of $2 million from this offering.
To accompany this, the company is offering warrants for 2 million shares of TCBP stock to a single investor. These Series G warrants are exercisable only with cash, and the exercise price is £0.78 per share.
TC BioPharm notes that it already has plans for the funds it will gain from this offering. The company intends to use the money to fuel its clinical trial focusing on relapse/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia, as well as for operating expenses and working capital.
What This Means for TCBP Stock
TC BioPharm’s offering of TCBP stock increases the total number of outstanding shares, diluting investors’ stakes. This is one reason why the stock is down today.
On top of that, the $1 offering price is a significant discount over the stock’s prior closing price of $3.65 per share. It makes sense the stock would fall today alongside this discount.
TCBP stock is down 45.8% as of Wednesday morning. That comes with about 24,000 shares traded, which is roughly double its daily average.
