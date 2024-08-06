Why Is Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Stock Up 29% Today?

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday after the company announced the completion of an oversubscribed private placement for its shares.
This oversubscribed private placement has Tenax Therapeutics expecting $100 million in gross proceeds. The company will use this money to continue its Phase 3 LEVEL trial, to start a second Phase 3 trial and for other general purposes.
The private placement was led by new investor BVF Partners LP alongside several other investors. It includes 1,450,661 shares of TENX stock as well as warrants for additional shares.
TENX Stock Warrants Details
Those warrants are split into two groups. The first are pre-funded warrants for 31,882,671 shares while the second are warrants for another 16,666,666 shares. The purchase price of the shares and warrants was $3. These warrants have an exercise price of $4.50 per share.
The pre-funded warrants are exercisable immediately and don’t expire. The other warrants are exercisable under certain conditions. That includes 30 days after the reporting of topline results from its Phase 3 LEVEL trial, the exercise of the holder’s pre-funded warrants or five years after the closing date of the private placement.
TENX stock is up 29.9% as of Tuesday morning.
