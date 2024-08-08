Why Lucid Investors Should Expect Further Declines From LCID Stock

When Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock listed, the company was being touted as a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) killer. A few years down the line and Lucid is fighting for survival. Lucid stock has sharply corrected by 54% in the last 12 months.
However, the correction does not make me believe that valuations are attractive for buying. I would stay away from an EV company that has weak fundamentals and a subdued growth outlook. This column discusses the reasons to remain bearish on Lucid from a fundamental perspective.
It’s worth noting that the EV industry is going through challenging but interesting times. With intense competition and macroeconomic headwinds, it’s a matter of survival of the fittest. There is no doubt that Lucid Group has quality to show.
However, that has not translated into a brand-pull similar to Tesla or BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF). I therefore believe that Lucid will continue to struggle in terms of deliveries growth. Importantly, for now, it’s not a matter of growth. Lucid is struggling for survival.
Expectations Were Sky High
Lucid came into the scene in 2021 with some big claims. On looking back, expectations were set sky-high but the actual results were dismal.
Lucid initially marketed itself as a “post-luxury” brand. The presentation talked about Tesla as “innovation” but not luxury. The EV company also talked about battery efficiency for Lucid Air, which was better than the Tesla Model S.
With these highlights, Lucid projected that the company’s annual delivery for 2024 will be 90,000 cars. Further, for the next two years, Lucid estimated delivery of 135,000 and 251,000 vehicles. The market expectations were therefore high.
Let’s compare it with the reality. Lucid delivered 2,394 vehicles in Q2 2024. If this is annualized, Lucid is likely to deliver 10,000 cars during the year. Even the most optimistic estimate would be 15,000. The target of 90,000 cars in 2024 seems like a distant dream even for 2026. For me, it’s difficult to trust a management that has such a significant gap between estimates and actuals. It’s always better to underpromise and overdeliver than vice versa.
Cash Burn Can Kill Lucid
Let’s again go back to Lucid’s 2021 presentation. For the current year, Lucid estimated revenue and EBITDA of $9.9 billion and $592 million, respectively. It was expected to be an important year when the company achieved breakeven EBITDA.
For the first half of 2024, Lucid reported revenue of $373 million. For the same period, the company’s operating loss was $1.5 billion. This would imply an annual loss from operations of $3 billion.
Further, for the first half of 2024, cash used in operations was $1 billion. Therefore, there is significant cash burn and with sluggish deliveries growth, I don’t see any visibility for adjusted EBITDA break-even in the next 24 months.
An important point to note is that Lucid ended Q2 2024 with $4.28 billion in cash and equivalents. The company also has an additional $1.5 billion commitment from an affiliate of the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). However, this cash will only suffice through the end of 2025.
Considering the cash burn, Lucid would need to further dilute equity. Given the stock price, significant dilution is likely. However, that’s not an assurance that Lucid will survive and grow.
Bottom Line: Lucid Stock Will Continue To Destroy Wealth
The markets are in a process of separating the winners from the laggards in the EV industry. Unfortunately, Lucid Group is a laggard and the company is struggling on the growth and cash burn front.
Therefore, with better long term investment options, I would prefer to stay away from Lucid stock. There can be possible trading or speculation opportunities from oversold levels. However, Lucid stock is not for a long-term investor.
There are some hopes for the Lucid Gravity that’s scheduled for production towards the end of the year. However, if there is a turnaround, there will be ample buying opportunities. For now, I believe that the possibility of a turnaround and stellar growth are slim.
