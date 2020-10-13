Apple Event Live Blog: Key AAPL Stock Takeaways

Our live coverage of the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone event begins now! Follow along for real-time investing takeaways from this hotly anticipated Apple event.

Professional Video Editing Skills Are Coming to the iPhone 12

[Tuesday, October 13, 2:02 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple says it is greatly improving its professional video features on the iPhone 12. Here is what is coming:

The new models will be able to capture more than 700 colors while recording video.

Apple phones will now be the first camera devices to record in Dolby Vision HDR, a brand of high dynamic range 4K format.

These cameras also feature 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Why does this matter? The company clearly sees this as a play on pandemic-driven innovation. It says it is hoping that these innovations will enable a new generation of creators to produce content from their iPhone 12 models.

Apple ProRAW Boosts Professional Photo Skills

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:55 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple says that a new ProRAW feature in the camera app on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models will help professional photographers mirror photography experiences of a true digital camera.

CEO Tim Cook Unveils 'Pro' iPhone 12 Models

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:46 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple has confirmed rumors that the company will launch two “pro” models of the iPhone 12. Here is what you need to know:

The pro models come in silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue. In general, they are supposed to deliver a more premium feel to the iPhone 12.

They also use the “ceramic shield” screen technology from Corning (NYSE: GLW

(NYSE: iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max have 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch displays. These are the largest-ever displays in an iPhone, and come with the highest resolutions yet. Importantly, the company sees this as a play on consumers who may be looking for 5G devices to stream video.

Pro models will also use the A14 Bionic chip for more detailed photography in conjunction with the Deep Fusion feature on all four phone cameras.

Source: Photo from Apple.com

iPhone 12 Mini Debuts During Apple Event

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:44 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple has confirmed the launch of the hotly anticipated iPhone 12 Mini. It has the same features as the standard iPhone 12 model, but it comes at a smaller size. The company says it is the smallest and thinnest 5G phone in the world — perhaps appealing to the sense that customers want 5G smartphones that still have strong brand appeal and sleek designs.

Why does this matter? The smaller, lower-cost version of the iPhone 12 Mini will make these models more accessible to a wider range of customers. This helps as Apple ups its 5G came against rivals Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Huawei. It should also broadly help the 5G rollout, adding recognizable and influential devices to a world-changing megatrend.

Apple Will Be 100% Carbon Neutral by 2030

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:41 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple says that part of its iPhone 12 launch is intended to improve the company’s environmental impact. Here is what you need to know:

The company will use 100% recycled rare earth metals in its magnets.

Apple is removing accessories from the iPhone box like chargers and headphones, because most customers already have those. This should reduce its footprint and the waste it produces.

Design changes in the iPhone 12 reduce its carbon output — the equivalent of removing 450,000 cars from the road each year.

Apple Unveils MagSafe Wireless Chargers

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:37 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple has confirmed the launch of MagSafe wireless chargers for its iPhone 12 models.

Source: Photo from Apple.com

Machine Learning Will Improve Photo Quality

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:35 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple says that advancements in computational photography and machine learning will improve camera quality on the iPhone 12 models. Here is what you need to know:

The new phone should have better nighttime results, producing higher-quality photos even without flash.

A larger aperture should enable iPhone video.

Machine learning should help the iPhones focus on details, making adjustments in order to prevent common errors like sun flares or shadows.

Apple's A14 Bionic Chip Enables Console-Style Gaming

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:31 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple says that the popular game League of Legends will now be coming to iPhones, thanks to advancements in the A14 Bionic chip.

Why does this matter? League of Legends has been one of the most popular — if not the most popular — came for personal computers. In the past, smartphones were not powerful enough to take this game mobile. According to Apple, all of the technological advancements of its new chip are bringing true console-style gaming to the mobile world. The company says that users will experience rapid download times, low latency and new gaming experiences.

This is also important because of the rise of mobile gaming amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Keep a close eye on AAPL stock as video game stocks continue to gain.

Apple Says It Supports Milimeter-Wave 5G Tech

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:29 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple has confirmed that, within the United States, its iPhone 12 models support millimeter-wave technology. This is sometimes referred to as true 5G, because it fully leverages the next-generation wireless speeds and connectivity. Importantly, the company has also said this will help customers that level in densely populated areas.

Corning Partners with Apple for 'Ceramic Shield'

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:25 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple says it has partnered with glass supplier Corning (NYSE: GLW ) for new “ceramic shield” technology. Importantly, the company says this new screen material is tougher than any existing smartphone screen, making the iPhone 12 models more durable.

Investors are becoming more cost-conscious, and they are also looking for more reliable tech, especially as they do everything from home. Apple says it hopes these tougher phones satisfy that, making sure customers can use their phones for longer.

Apple Unveils the iPhone 12

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:23 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Here is what you need to know about the iPhone 12:

The new phones have smooth, flat edges. Apple says this gives them a modern and sleek look.

New antennas go around the aluminum frame, helping the iPhone 12 leverage the 5G network.

These models come in black, white, red, green and blue.

The iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% thinner. Importantly, Apple says this helps the company reduce its impact.

New models also come with a 2 million-to-1 contrast ratio, and its resolution has two times more pixels than the iPhone 11 models from 2019. This should improve the picture quality on phones.

'5G Just Got Real'

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:20 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple is also giving consumers more insight into exactly what this 5G connectivity will mean for the newest iPhone models. Here is what you need to know:

iPhone users will now have access to 5G networks from Verizon (NYSE: VZ

(NYSE: Apple customers will also have greater capacity to use their devices in crowded places like stadiums, train stations and concert venues thanks to the Verizon network. While this matters less amid the pandemic, it will improve the user experience in the return to normal. One part of this includes new, immersive features with the NFL.

Customers will see peak upload speeds of 200 megabits per second.

Verizon also says that, together with Apple, the 5G network will give customers a near-real-time experience when using their phones.

This comes as Verizon turns on its 5G nationwide network — a big step in the 5G rollout that requires new infrastructure, new technology and pivotal steps from all players in the telecommunication space.

Apple Confirms 5G Is Coming to iPhones

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:15 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company will bring 5G to its newest iPhone models.

New 'Intercom' Service Will Connect With HomePod

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:13 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple also announced Intercom, a new way to connect smart homes with the HomePod Mini.

The service connects with traditional smart-home services, allowing consumers to turn off or turn on lights through connected devices.

Importantly, it also pairs through the HomePod Mini speaker. For instance, one family member could share a message, having it automatically play on any speakers in the house. Other family members can respond — either through their personal devices or through the speakers.

This should give Apple a greater edge in the universe of connected smart homes.

HomePod Mini Will Physically 'Connect' With iPhones

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:08 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has confirmed that another feature of the HomePod Mini will further integrate with iPhones, thanks to new chips. When consumers get closer to the speakers, there will be haptic and physical effects. For instance, information about the music you listening to will display on your phone.

Why does this matter? We have seen during the novel coronavirus that consumers care more about personalized and engaging experiences. If Apple can deliver a best-in-class, incredibly engaging user experience for its HomePod Mini speaker, it can further its dominance over rival Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in the home speaker space.

CEO Tim Cook Announces New HomePod Speaker

[Tuesday, October 13, 1:05 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

CEO Tim Cook kicked off the Apple event with an acknowledgement that the novel coronavirus has changed the way consumers interact with their homes. As we all spend more time inside, Cook said what technology we engage with matters more.

Building on that, Apple has announced the newest iteration of its HomePod speaker:

The HomePod Mini is designed to make the smart home speaker more accessible.

It has a round, orbital design similar to the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN

(NASDAQ: The HomePod Mini is integrated with the Siri voice assistant.

Apple also says this speaker provides a high-quality audio experience. This matters, especially as many enthusiasts have said the original HomePod is one of the best in the space. However, its high price was a turnoff.

Leaks Appear to Confirm iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini

[Tuesday, October 13, 12:36 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Do you like spoiler alerts? If so, you are in for a treat. Legendary smartphone leaker Evan Blass did it once again, leaking a series of images that appear to confirm some of the upcoming devices from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

These images largely validate pre-event speculation. First, it appears that all four of the expected models of the iPhone 12 — including the 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max models. This should be a boost for AAPL stock, as the 12 Mini will give Apple access to a lower-cost smartphone market.

Plus, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models incorporate LiDAR sensors — like those used in self-driving cars — to improve the camera setup.

Second, it appears that CEO Tim Cook’s playlist was suggestive. Blass leaked a series of the HomePod Mini speaker pictures. Here are the two biggest takeaways. It allegedly has a price tag of $99, making it much more competitive when compared to smart speaker rivals. Additionally, it has a nice round shape, making it rather similar to the newest Echo speaker from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Next time you follow in Cook’s footsteps and listen to Panic! At the Disco, you may very well be listening to it on a competitive new speaker from Apple. Ahead of the iPhone event, that should have you very excited.

Apple Is Going Direct to Consumers Ahead of iPhone Event

[Tuesday, October 13, 11:48 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier wrote this morning, products from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) matter a lot. How those products get to consumers, however, is another important piece of the puzzle. Ahead of the iPhone 12 “Hi, Speed” event, Navellier wrote that new plans to leverage direct-to-consumer channels should have investors excited.

A huge theme of today’s event is that the coronavirus has forced companies, consumers and investors to change their plans. Apple was supposed to announce 5G iPhones in September, but the pandemic had other ideas. It was also one of the first companies to close its retail stores at the start of the pandemic — facing losses of foot traffic both in the United States and abroad.

Instead of letting this derail its growth trajectory, Apple pivoted.

It began testing a pivot to distribution centers — turning certain retail stores into “hubs” that made it easier to get products to consumers. After finding initial success, it will now expand this program. This new model will get products to consumers faster, better leverage its square footage and benefit from a boom in e-commerce. Plus, as the company gets ready to announce new hardware later today, enthusiastic customers will benefit from having greater access to its goods.

Are Multiple Models, Pricing Options Ahead for Apple?

[Tuesday, October 13, 10:49 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

At the surface level, the biggest question leading up to the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) event is whether or not the iPhone 12 models will be 5G-enabled. However, true enthusiasts have dug way deeper, examining different pricing models and availability.

Why does this matter? Consumers obviously always care about pricing and availability. But amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, they care more. They have cut back on spending, and they have also become familiar with how the pandemic has impacted supply chains. Apple must convince its customers that its phones are accessible — or at least worth their high prices. The company also must instill confidence in investors. Will these hot new products actually be available anytime soon?

According to InvestorPlace contributor Brad Moon, this is what you should expect from the “Hi, Speed” iPhone event.

New iPhone pricing:

The iPhone 12 Mini will start at $699

The iPhone 12 at $799

The iPhone 12 Pro at $999

The iPhone 11 Pro Max at $1,099

Apple iPhone availability:

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro preorders on Oct. 16 or Oct. 17, release date Oct. 23 or Oct. 24

iPhone 12 Mini preorders on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7, release date Nov. 13 or Nov. 14

iPhone 12 Pro Max preorders Nov. 13 or Nov. 14, release date Nov. 20 or Nov. 21

Tim Cook's Event-Day Playlist Sparks Speaker Hopes

[Tuesday, October 13, 10:35 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

What do artists Hozier, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Fiona Apple and Alicia Keys have in common? All are featured on an event-day playlist from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) CEO Tim Cook. Importantly, company enthusiasts are reading between the lines, hoping his pre-event playlist is a sign of what is to come.

Hey Siri, play my event day playlist! See you all soon! #AppleEvent https://t.co/CDTYPczjCz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 13, 2020

If you are frantically going through Cook’s playlist looking for an answer in the song titles or artist selections, I don’t have much to help. However, many investors are assuming that the focus on a playlist — and therefore music — is a sign the company will release a new smart home speaker.

Apple released the HomePod, a smart speaker known for good audio quality, in February 2018. As David Phelan wrote for Forbes, this HomePod excels in its audio quality, rivaling pretty much every other speaker on the market. However, its high price tag is a turnoff. Apple originally priced the HomePod at $349, and lowered it to $299 following reports of weak sales. For context, a leading competitor from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) sells for just $199.99.

Speculators believe that today’s Apple iPhone event should see a mini version of the HomePod speaker debut. Like the anticipated iPhone 12 Mini, this lower-cost version could help Apple gain a larger share in the smart home speaker market and take on Amazon.

While it’s unclear if Cook’s playlist is truly a sign or just how he is getting hyped for the event, know that the HomePod speaker is top of mind.

What to Expect From the Apple iPhone 12 Event

[Tuesday, October 13, 10:03 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Oh, what a beautiful day! Investors are gleefully awaiting updates from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) about its new iPhone models, and the buzz is palpable. If you are not part of the Cupertino cult, what do you need to know ahead of the Apple event?

There are three big takeaways. The first is that 5G iPhone models could very well be coming. That is the takeaway from many experts, including InvestorPlace contributor Wayne Duggan. The novel coronavirus pandemic disrupted company supply chains earlier on in 2020, weighed on consumer demand for new smartphones and otherwise halted the rollout of 5G infrastructure and support. As a result, Apple delayed its annual iPhone event. Today could be the first look at these new models.

Why does this matter? Competitors like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Motorola (NYSE: MSI ) and Huawei all have 5G-enabled phones. This means that for Apple, the pressure is on to deliver. However, because of its dominance in the smartphone space and the early stage of the 5G rollout, many enthusiasts are hoping a 5G iPhone 12 announcement today could secure long-term potential for AAPL stock.

The second takeaway is that an iPhone 12 Mini model could have huge potential for Apple. Rumors of this low-cost version have been floating for weeks, generating excitement. Importantly, the floated price is under $700, coming in under the iPhone 11 models from September 2019. According to InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier, this “mini” model could be a great opportunity to capitalize on consumers who want new tech but may not have a big budget thanks to the pandemic.

The third takeaway is that enthusiasts want more futuristic hardware. Although the so-called “Hi, Speed” event is all about iPhones, investors are betting they get a bit more. Potential topics included augmented reality glasses, smart home speakers and new wireless headphones. As we saw with the Battery Day event for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), investors have incredibly high expectations for their favorite companies.

If you feel like doing some extra credit, you should also take into considering the underlying narrative here. Apple has been a star amid the pandemic, but the coronavirus has still had some impact. Remember, the company had to delay its annual September iPhone event thanks to product hurdles. Instead, investors got a series of Services updates, including news of a new fitness subscription and a three-tier bundle of services subscriptions. Keep on the lookout for Services tie-ins during today’s event.

