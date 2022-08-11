4 Best Quantum Glass Battery Stocks to Buy Now

One of the best strategies investors can follow is to focus on innovative companies. These can be blue-chip stocks or growth stocks. What matters is that new, groundbreaking ideas come first. With massive growth underway in the electric vehicle business, adding some of the best quantum glass battery stocks to your portfolio is a smart move.
As an overview, lithium-ion batteries are currently used in electric vehicles. However, research indicates that quantum glass batteries can offer several advantages.
These include faster charging and higher energy density. As the density increases, EVs can offer a higher range. Quantum glass batteries are also safer as compared to lithium-ion batteries as they don’t catch fire.
Clearly, with these advantages, the quantum glass battery might be positioned for wide adoption. Therefore, you should gain exposure to some of the best quantum glass battery stocks to buy now.
|QS
|QuantumScape
|$12.67
|SLDP
|Solid Power
|$7.51
|TM
|Toyota
|$157.89
|GM
|General Motors
|$37.89
Best Quantum Glass Battery Stocks: QuantumScape (QS)
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is the first pick among the best quantum glass battery stocks. For year-to-date 2022, QS stock has slipped by nearly 50%. The correction presents a good entry point for long-term investors.
The company’s battery that’s under development promises to have 80% higher energy density. Further, quick charging is also likely to be a game-changer. The company is targeting pilot-production in 2023 and mass production is likely to commence in 2025.
The company’s revenue is still a few years away. However, QuantumScape is well positioned from a financial perspective. The company has guided for 2022 exit with a liquidity buffer of $950 million. QuantumScape has also filed for a $1 billion mixed securities shelf offering. I therefore don’t see any product development headwinds.
It’s also worth noting that the company has the backing of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). In addition, QuantumScape has also reported two customer sampling agreements with automotive OEMs. As positive developments continue, QS stock is likely to trend higher from oversold levels.
Solid Power (SLDP)
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is another player in the battery space that’s worth considering. With the broad market correction, SLDP stock has also declined by 15% for year-to-date 2022.
A big reason to like Solid Power is the fact that the company is backed by Ford (NYSE:F) and BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY). Of course, commercial-scale production is unlikely anytime soon. The company is targeting 2026 for mass production.
The good news is that SDLP has announced that the pilot-line will be in operation towards the end of 2022. The production from the pilot-line will be used for testing by BMW and Ford. If the results are positive, it’s likely to be a big catalyst for the stock surging higher.
From a financial perspective, Solid Power closed Q2 2022 with a liquidity buffer of $534 million. The company also expects to close 2022 with a cash buffer of $430 million (mid-range). Therefore, the company is financed for the next 12-18 months.
I would however expect further equity dilution in 2023 or 2024. If the pilot-testing results are positive, the dilution factor is unlikely to have a negative impact.
Best Quantum Glass Battery Stocks: Toyota (TM)
Among the bigger names, Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is an attractive stock to consider. It’s also worth noting that TM stock is trading at a forward price-earnings-ratio of 9.8x. A breakout on the upside seems impending.
The company’s progress in the battery space is underscored by the number of patents. Currently, Toyota holds 1,331 solid-state battery patents. Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) is a distant second with 445 patents.
Toyota is targeting batteries with a range of 700 kilometers in one charge. Additionally, full recharge is likely in 10-15 minutes. The development of solid-state batteries is through Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, a joint venture with Panasonic.
With “limited production” planned for 2025, the outlook seems bright. However, the company initially plans to use solid-state batteries for hybrid vehicles.
Toyota also has ambitious plans beyond 2025 with a planned investment of $13.5 billion in batteries through 2030. With an innovation edge and patents, Toyota is positioned to benefit.
General Motors (GM)
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is also among the best quantum glass battery stocks, and it is far from a pure-play.
However, I like GM stock for two reasons. First and foremost, the stock trades at a forward P/E of 5.3. I would not be surprised if the stock doubles in the next 24 months. Furthermore, General Motors has ambitious EV plans and expects annual revenue of $90 billion from the segment by 2030.
This plan is unlikely without some big investments in the battery space. Currently, the company has plans to invest $7 billion in EVs and the solid-state battery supply chain.
It was also reported in April 2022 that General Motors and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are in talks to develop solid-state batteries. These two companies are already in partnerships to develop EVs and hydrogen fuel cells.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.