Best Restaurant Stocks for 2021

The shutdown of non-essential businesses across the United States was a sudden and unexpected shock to the economy. Of course, given what we knew about the severity of the novel coronavirus, the world had to do anything to stop its spread. But while the service industry was decimated, alongside the tourism and hospitality industries, the re-opening from coast to coast led to a steady rebound in restaurant stocks. Investors need to re-evaluate the following seven restaurant stocks.
Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|CMG
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|1522.28
|1.48
|7 Overvalued Stocks Still Worth Your Money
|DPZ
|Domino's Pizza Inc
|383.49
|0.31
|4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MRNA, DPZ, BBY, NVDA
|MCD
|McDonald's Corp
|225.21
|0.48
|7 Restaurant Stocks Built for the Future of Food
|QSR
|Restaurant Brands International
|66.42
|-0.21
|-
|SBUX
|Starbucks Corp
|112.94
|-0.23
|Starbucks Is Set to Soar on Reopening and Expansion Plans
|SHAK
|Shake Shack Inc
|113.51
|-1.93
|3 Breakout Stocks To Buy For Bullish Momentum Before Christmas
|YUM
|Yum Brands
|114.47
|0.37
|7 Restaurant Stocks Built for the Future of Food