Best Restaurant Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 8, 2021, 4:04 pm EDT
an empty restaurant dining room

Source: Shutterstock

The shutdown of non-essential businesses across the United States was a sudden and unexpected shock to the economy. Of course, given what we knew about the severity of the novel coronavirus, the world had to do anything to stop its spread. But while the service industry was decimated, alongside the tourism and hospitality industries, the re-opening from coast to coast led to a steady rebound in restaurant stocks. Investors need to re-evaluate the following seven restaurant stocks.


Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill 1522.28 1.48 7 Overvalued Stocks Still Worth Your Money
DPZ Domino's Pizza Inc 383.49 0.31 4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MRNA, DPZ, BBY, NVDA
MCD McDonald's Corp 225.21 0.48 7 Restaurant Stocks Built for the Future of Food
QSR Restaurant Brands International 66.42 -0.21 -
SBUX Starbucks Corp 112.94 -0.23 Starbucks Is Set to Soar on Reopening and Expansion Plans
SHAK Shake Shack Inc 113.51 -1.93 3 Breakout Stocks To Buy For Bullish Momentum Before Christmas
YUM Yum Brands 114.47 0.37 7 Restaurant Stocks Built for the Future of Food

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-restaurant-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC