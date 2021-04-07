Best Value Stocks for 2021

Given the recent volatility in broader markets, many investors are wondering whether 2021 might be the year when value stocks shine again. Over the past decade, growth stocks have provided tailwinds for juicy returns seen in indices. Therefore, value stocks now have considerable catching up to do.
So, do you also believe the price gap between value and growth stocks could narrow down in the rest of the year? If so, here are seven value stock to consider for long-term portfolios. I believe they have high-quality businesses as well as clean balance sheets and strong competitive positions.
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT
Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|62.93
|-0.32
|IMMP Stock: Why Is Biotech Company Immutep Rocketing Higher Today?
|F
|Ford Motor
|12.17
|-0.65
|-
|FSTA
|Fidelity Consumer Staples MSCI ETF
|41.98
|-0.33
|8 of the Best Index Funds With Ultra-Low Fees
|IWD
|Russell 1000 Value Ishares ETF
|153.89
|-0.28
|-
|MO
|Altria Group
|51.00
|-0.31
|7 Dividend Stocks With Unsustainable Yields
|T
|AT&T
|30.94
|-0.13
|7 Dividend Stocks With Unsustainable Yields
|TAP
|Molson Coors Brewing
|51.90
|1.47
|7 of the Best Short-Term Stocks to Try for April