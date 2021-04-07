Best Value Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 2:48 pm EDT

Given the recent volatility in broader markets, many investors are wondering whether 2021 might be the year when value stocks shine again. Over the past decade, growth stocks have provided tailwinds for juicy returns seen in indices. Therefore, value stocks now have considerable catching up to do.

So, do you also believe the price gap between value and growth stocks could narrow down in the rest of the year? If so, here are seven value stock to consider for long-term portfolios. I believe they have high-quality businesses as well as clean balance sheets and strong competitive positions.


Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 62.93 -0.32 IMMP Stock: Why Is Biotech Company Immutep Rocketing Higher Today?
F Ford Motor 12.17 -0.65 -
FSTA Fidelity Consumer Staples MSCI ETF 41.98 -0.33 8 of the Best Index Funds With Ultra-Low Fees
IWD Russell 1000 Value Ishares ETF 153.89 -0.28 -
MO Altria Group 51.00 -0.31 7 Dividend Stocks With Unsustainable Yields
T AT&T 30.94 -0.13 7 Dividend Stocks With Unsustainable Yields
TAP Molson Coors Brewing 51.90 1.47 7 of the Best Short-Term Stocks to Try for April

 

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-value-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC