The Godfather of the AI Boom Just Gave the Greenlight to Buy AI Stocks

Editor’s Note: Will Agentic AI democratize labor, or concentrate power?
What happens when AI stops waiting for instructions… and starts acting on its own?
In this week’s thought-provoking edition of “Being Exponential,” we get a glimpse into the coming wave of Agentic AI — autonomous systems that don’t just answer prompts but actually plan, decide, and act on their own.
If large language models like ChatGPT were the ignition, Agentic AI is the rocket fuel. These systems could revolutionize industries by handling complex tasks like logistics, coding, and even decision-making — with zero human input.
But here’s the real question: Will this future be equitable for everyone?
Does Agentic AI create a new era of economic empowerment — or does it just replace workers, concentrate power, and leave the rest behind?
The proof is in the trendlines. We’ve already seen what happens when software eats the world: fewer jobs, fatter margins, bigger monopolies.
Now, AI is going for the main course — labor itself.
This video lays out what’s coming next. Autonomous systems. Intelligent agents. Machines that can write code, build businesses, and manage supply chains.
It’s incredible technology. But don’t just marvel — question it.
With the barriers of entry being removed, anyone can be anything with agentic AI. That’s one way to look at it. Another way to look at it: is the market really harnessing the potential of agentic AI at scale?
Because if the future of labor is up for grabs, we all have a stake in how it’s written.
Last night, the godfather of the AI boom — chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) — delivered a blockbuster earnings report.
First-quarter numbers? They crushed expectations. Q2 guidance? Impressively strong. Wall Street’s reaction? Nvidia earnings saw NVDA stock surge to multi-month highs.
This wasn’t just another solid quarter. It was a mic-drop moment from the most important company in the AI boom — a thunderous reminder that demand for artificial intelligence chips isn’t slowing. If anything, it’s accelerating into a new (and potentially even stronger) chapter.
And if you’re an AI investor — which, let’s be honest, you should be — last night’s Nvidia earnings were your clarion call: This boom is just getting started.
Nvidia Earnings: Let’s Talk Numbers
First, the headline stats.
Nvidia reported 70% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1. That’s down from 78% in Q4 — but don’t panic. The dip is entirely due to U.S. export controls that blocked Nvidia from selling billions of dollars’ worth of chips to China.
Specifically, Nvidia estimated those restrictions cost it about $2.5 billion in Q1 and will cost $8 billion in Q2.
Pause and consider that for a second: Nvidia lost billions in sales because of government-imposed limits — and still posted 70% growth.
Now here’s where it gets wild: if you add back the lost Chinese sales, Nvidia’s Q1 revenue growth would’ve been 79%, and its Q2 guidance implies 76% growth.
That’s staggering. We’re talking about a $3 trillion company, generating more than $40 billion in quarterly revenue, still growing at a 75%-plus clip — and gaining speed.
Most mega-caps would kill for 10% growth at this size. Nvidia’s posting numbers like a startup.
This is what we call scale-proof demand — and it’s exactly what Nvidia’s leather-jacket-wearing CEO Jensen Huang emphasized last night.
His words?
“Demand for AI compute remains incredibly strong.”
Yeah, Jensen. We noticed.
Agentic AI. Physical AI. Big Waves Ahead.
Importantly, this isn’t just a one-quarter phenomenon.
This is a structural, secular, multi-year tidal wave of demand.
Right now, we’re still in Wave One of the AI boom: the LLM era. Models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are impressive — but from a compute perspective, they’re toddlers.
The next wave is Agentic AI — fully autonomous AI systems that can think, reason, and act. These systems will require far more compute than today’s models. Orders of magnitude more.
And then there’s Physical AI — robots, self-driving cars, AI glasses, smart drones, warehouse bots, automated grocery stores. You name it. Every one of them needs powerful chips to function — lots of them.
These next waves are already forming — and Nvidia is surfing them like Kelly Slater on Red Bull. This is why the company’s growth isn’t slowing. In fact, it may accelerate again once export controls get reworked or rerouted.
As Jensen Huang implied last night: AI compute demand isn’t peaking — it’s just beginning.
Not Just a Win for Nvidia — A Win for All AI Stocks
Now here’s the part you really need to understand: this is not just another “Nvidia wins again” story.
This is a rising-tide-lifts-all-boats moment.
Why?
Because Nvidia sits at the very top of the AI supply chain. If you want to build any serious AI product — whether it’s an LLM, a virtual assistant, a robot butler, or an AI-powered search engine — step one is always the same: buy Nvidia chips.
Those chips go into data centers. Those data centers get powered by energy suppliers and maintained by hardware vendors. Then developers build software on top. Those tools get integrated into platforms. Those platforms get adopted by consumers.
It’s a massive domino chain — and Nvidia is the first domino.
Which means if the first domino is falling fast (and confidently), the rest of the chain is about to go, too.
In fact, Wedbush recently estimated that every $1 spent on Nvidia chips creates $8 to $10 of downstream tech spending. That’s not a ripple effect — that’s a tidal wave.
So when Nvidia says it expects to generate $45 billion in revenue next quarter, you can do the math: the broader AI ecosystem could be looking at $360 billion to $450 billion in incremental investment.
That’s a massive green light for:
- Data center builders like Arista Networks (ANET)
- Chip infrastructure suppliers like ASML (ASML) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)
- Cloud providers like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), Oracle (ORCL), and Amazon (AMZN)
- AI software players like Palantir (PLTR) and Intuit (INTU)
- And yes, even more speculative plays like humanoid robot makers or AI hardware startups
If Nvidia’s on fire, the whole forest is about to light up.
So What’s Next?
Nvidia stock? It’s a buy — even at these levels.
The company just proved it isn’t slowing. If anything, it’s getting stronger — even with one hand tied behind its back (thanks, export controls). That makes NVDA’s modest 28x forward earnings multiple look like a bargain for the most foundational company of the AI era.
But more importantly, this is a flashing green “GO” signal for all great AI stocks.
We’ve been saying it for months: the AI boom is real. It’s durable. And it’s just beginning.
Now, we’ve got the receipts.
We think a big AI rally is coming this summer. Nvidia just lit the fuse. Don’t sit on the sidelines.
The Bottom Line
Nvidia just told us everything we need to know.
The AI boom is alive and well. AI demand is stronger than ever. Growth is durable. And the big money is still being made.
Time to get bullish. Time to get invested. Time to ride this rocket.
Long live AI. Long live Jensen. And long live the greatest tech boom of our generation.
