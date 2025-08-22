Being Exponential: Where Futuristic Tech Meets Today’s Biggest AI Trades

Let’s dive deep into some of the market’s hottest stories.
The Next GameStop?
Opendoor (OPEN) – meme stock or 100-bagger? Over the past few weeks, OPEN has rallied strongly. It’s up nearly 100% just in the past 15 days. But this exciting performance begs the question: are we looking at another GameStop (GME) here?
We don’t think so.
GME’s rise was fast and furious – and helped GameStop achieve a significantly higher valuation that still holds today. And this for a company that’s decent at best. In our opinion, the story is much different for Opendoor.
OPEN’s business model holds immense value potential; but the iBuyer was always destined to struggle in a down housing market. (Its latest earnings were ugly, weren’t they?) Yet, for us, this wasn’t part of the bull thesis. Instead, we saw the potential for Opendoor to be an AI-powered market maker in the housing sector – providing liquidity by using its powerful algorithms to match home buyers with sellers, all without having to include home assets on its balance sheet.
Retail buyers feel the same way; and after OPEN’s recent rally, management is finally listening…
Is Unity Software a Sleeper AI Play?
Remember back in 2020 and ’21, when Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta (META), and a lot of folks thought the metaverse was the next big thing? Unity (U) soared on all that hype because, essentially, it provides the gaming engine that can create those worlds. The stock was tossed in the ‘metaverse’ bucket; and as that hype faded, so did Unity’s rally – to say the least…
But we think Unity is actually an AI play; and Wall Street is starting to realize it.
It’s becoming clear to us that the future of consumer technology lies at the intersection of the physical and the digital – moving away from smartphones and touch screens and toward things like smart glasses and other AI-driven AR/VR. If that truly is our future, Unity could easily become the operating system for physical AI devices. And it’ll be kicking butt and taking names.
Hesai: Leading Supplier for the Autonomous Revolution
The big story here? Until recently, Hesai‘s (HSAI) rise was a China-only story. But after the company secured a lidar deal with Toyota (TM) – a non-Chinese OEM – that’s no longer the case.
Hesai is part of the global autonomous landscape now; and we think it’s positioned for long-term gains. It’s not too technically extended at the moment, with a relative strength index of about 63, as of this writing. Plus, as a massive potential grower, its valuation is still quite attractive. It’s trading at 47X forward earnings and 5X forward revenue – in our view, pretty cheap multiples for a firm with such huge growth prospects.
Expect HSAI to keep moving higher.
Warren Buffett Leads the ‘Smart Money’ Charge
Just a few days ago, Warren Buffett purchased $1.6 billion worth of shares in UnitedHealth (UNH), and that has proven a huge tailwind for the company. This “smart money” move has investors shifting their gaze to the beaten-down healthcare industry.
We’ve talked about this sector before; most recently in an issue of our Hypergrowth Investing eletter. And in short, we think this is a “buy the dip” moment for healthcare stocks.
But when it comes to finding the stocks in this space that are most poised for gains, we definitely have favorites…
Apple: Hardware, Robotics, and a Tech Titan’s Vision
Another ‘sleeper’ in the AI space? Apple (AAPL).
So far, the tech titan hasn’t made much visible headway in the industry. (Apple Intelligence has been a flop.) But we see an acquisition in the cards here – potentially a robotics maker.
Throughout its history, Apple has dominated in physical consumer technology as a hardware heavy-hitter. After its Apple Intelligence miss, it’s likely shifting focus to where its strengths lie; and robotics would be the natural route to take.
Plus, with its announcement of Liquid Glass for macOS and iOS, we have a sneaking suspicion that Apple sees the same tech future that we do.
The Final Word
Some of our takes this week might seem a bit outlandish at first.
The death of the smartphone, holographic interfaces, AI-driven augmented reality; it all sounds exceptionally sci-fi.
But right now, sci-fi is increasingly becoming reality. We’re witnessing the rise of humanoid robots, self-driving cars, wearable smart tech, commercialized space travel, regenerative medicine…
And in large part, it’s due to AI.
Though, this technology isn’t just powering the futuristic ideas we’ve been talking about; it’s also rewriting the rules of the stock market in real time.
