Must Read: Quant Ratings Updated on 67 Stocks

When my son was younger, he was obsessed with rockets. In fact, we have a seven-foot rocket still in my Florida garage. What I learned during his rocket phase was that if you make a rocket bigger, especially a liquid-fueled rocket, it becomes much more complicated. A fact that I’m sure NASA is very aware of these days.
NASA’s new Artemis I moon rocket failed to launch on August 29 as scheduled. The rocket had a leaky fuselage, and the NASA team could not keep the rocket’s four engines cool for the initially planned launch last week. NASA still planned to move forward with a rescheduled launch on Saturday despite the new moon rocket appearing to have a design defect, but it was also halted due to a fuel leak. Another launch attempt has yet to be rescheduled.
The stock market reminds me a bit of the NASA Artemis I moon rocket; it also failed to launch recently. All of the major indices sold off hard in the latter half of August, with the S&P 500 and Dow falling more than 4% for the month. September also had a rocky start, with every attempt to bounce met with strong resistance. As a result, the S&P 500 and Dow had both slipped more than 0.6% in the first two trading days of the month.
With the market volatility unlikely to ease up until the end of September, it’s important to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. So, after taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 67 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio. I’ve listed the first 10 stocks that were upgraded from a “Hold” (C-rating) to a “Buy” (B-rating), but you can find view the full list here.
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Total Grade
|ALNY
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|B
|BBDO
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|BIDU
|Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|CHKP
|Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
|B
|FCNCA
|First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A
|B
|FOX
|Fox Corporation Class B
|B
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|B
|KEY
|KeyCorp
|B
|L
|Loews Corporation
|B
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|B
This list should give you a good place to start, but if you want to invest in the best stocks, then I encourage you to consider my Growth Investor Buy Lists. My Buy Lists are chock-full of fundamentally superior stocks, which is why they achieved 62.3% average annual sales growth and 455.7% average annual earnings growth in the second-quarter earnings season.
If you want to be successful in the current market environment that is growing more narrow and fundamentally focused, it’s important to invest in companies that are able to maintain robust earnings and sales growth, as well as benefit from positive analyst estimates. These are the stocks that are well-positioned to prosper – no matter which way the market turns next.
Click here to become a member of Growth Investor and receive immediate access to my stock picks, Top Stocks lists, latest Monthly Issues and more!
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
P.S. There is a great divide opening up in America – and investing in my Growth Investor stocks will help get you on the right side of it. On one side is a new aristocracy that’s amassing more wealth more quickly than any other group in American history. For people like me, the one percent, life has never been better, more prosperous.
On the other side, the opposite is happening. Wealth is flowing out of the pockets of ordinary Americans at an unprecedented rate.
What’s happening is only going to gather in strength over the coming decades. It certainly won’t weaken.
Few Americans even know that any of this is going on. I’ve never seen anyone from my side of the chasm step forward to explain any of these things.
It’s why I put together this video. In it, I’ll lay out exactly what is happening, including several key steps every American should take right now.