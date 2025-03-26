The Biggest Wealth Shift of Our Lives Is Coming – Here’s How to Prepare

Editor’s Note: On Monday, my InvestorPlace colleague Eric Fry talked about the emerging gap that’s forming between companies that leverage rapid technological innovation and those that don’t.
He called it the “Technochasm.”
And yesterday, my InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango explained the unprecedented waves of change heading our way thanks to the Technochasm.
Now, it’s my turn.
Today, I'll explain how the acceleration of the Technochasm could lead to the biggest wealth shift of our lives.
****************************
We’ve seen this pattern before…
An essential business tool emerges, and companies begin to integrate it to make better decisions, cut costs and boost profits.
Winners emerge and losers go out of business.
When the internet took off, brick-and-mortar retailers like Borders and Blockbuster collapsed, while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) surged.
The rise of smartphones wiped out BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) and Nokia Oyj (NOK), but Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) soared.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA) forced the auto industry into a complete reset, and those that failed to adapt paid the price.
The same pattern is unfolding now with artificial intelligence.
Companies across healthcare, finance, energy, retail and manufacturing are adopting AI and improving their margins.
Companies using AI in ways most investors aren’t even thinking about yet could emerge as the biggest stock market winners.
For example, some companies are starting to thrive as new AI-powered efficiency makes them more profitable.
Large businesses are changing to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue through the work of just a few hundred people leveraging AI.
Other businesses with a large headcount will begin employing AI – rather than humans – to achieve massive cost savings.
Now, I don’t like it when people lose their jobs, folks. But the reality is that this is happening whether we like it or not.
In this new world, there will be two kinds of companies
- Those that master AI and employ fewer and fewer people while generating huge amounts of revenue.
- And companies that go out of business.
Case in point: Amazon.
This online retailer behemoth is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. – 1.5 million people.
It’s also one of the largest investors in AI.
It’s building out fully autonomous warehouses… it’s working to automate the delivery process with self-driving vans and delivery drones… and 30% of its “workforce” are already robots.
Here’s a look at one robot Amazon uses, called Sparrow, that picks and sorts hundreds of thousands of orders at a warehouse in San Marcos, Texas.
So, let me ask you this: How much longer until Amazon decides these robots are ready to take on the full workload of its 1.5 million remaining workers? And what do you think will happen when 1.5 million hardworking Americans are suddenly out of a job?
TechCrunch reports that 2024 saw more than 150,000 job cuts across 549 companies due to AI. And so far this year, 22,000 workers in the tech industry have been laid off – 16,084 of those cuts took place in February alone.
As more and more companies make these changes, a chasm is opening up.
On one side are the companies leveraging AI to unlock efficiency and boost profitability. This will allow some companies to cement their market leadership, while others will use it to supplant the current king of the hill.
On the other side of the divide will be those that fail to adapt. They will stagnate – or even collapse – under the weight of increased competition.
The reality is there is a shift ripping through the economy, and this split is going to create a vast chasm between the haves and have-nots. This is what my InvestorPlace colleagues, Eric Fry and Luke Lango, and I call the Technochasm. It’s something we’ve been talking about for five years now.
We warned it would split the world into winners and losers… but at the time, we didn’t foresee the impact that AI would have.
Now today, we stand to see the biggest wealth shift since the Industrial Revolution. And it’s happening right now due to the Technochasm. So in today’s article, I want to share with you why this is, and how you can prepare for it to make sure that you’re on the right side of the divide.
Finding the Winners of the Technochasm
So, how can you position yourself on the right side of the chasm?
That’s where Eric, Luke, and I come in.
Eric has a unique “macro” approach. By looking for big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market, he is able to extract and exploit the moneymaking opportunities a regular Wall Streeter would miss.
And Luke believes that technology – whether existing now or in development for the future – can compound exponentially, change lives and alter generations of wealth.
Now, if you combine my proprietary stock-picking system with the investing styles of my colleagues Eric and Luke, you get an unstoppable team.
Playing the Next Chapter of the Technochasm
During this broadcast, we will:
- Show you three critical steps you must take now to stay on the right side of the Technochasm,
- Share where the big money will be made in AI moving forward,
- How the Trump administration just kicked off a modern-day Manhattan project… and why it could lead to US dominance,
- Why the AI Revolution has yet to deliver its biggest stock market winners,
- And so much more…
Essentially, we will give you the blueprint you need to follow if you want to make the most money possible in this next chapter of the Technochasm.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360