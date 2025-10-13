Data Centers Are Exploding – Here’s Who’s Cashing In!

Government shutdown or not… The AI Revolution is alive and well.
Over the past few weeks, artificial intelligence and technology stocks have rallied strongly following the announcement of new AI investments and developments.
Specifically, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced a couple of big partnerships with Intel Corporation (INTC) and OpenAI, while Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) dedicated $80 billion to AI data center expansion.
In addition, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced plans to supply AI chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal. AMD anticipates more than $100 billion in revenue from the four-year deal.
OpenAI also introduced new models (GPT-4.1 and GPT-5), while Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud launched new AI agents in August.
And just this morning, we learned that OpenAI and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) are partnering to develop 10 gigawatts of “custom artificial-intelligence accelerators.” According to Barron’s, “OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, will design the accelerators and Broadcom will provide Ethernet and other connectivity solutions at OpenAI’s facilities and partner data centers.”
While we don’t know the terms of the deal just yet, it’s likely to be in the billions – and the hype was enough to spike Broadcom’s stock by as much as 10% this morning.
Given all of this news, it’s unsurprising that AI-related stocks have recently outperformed. So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I review the increase in data center spending and who’s actually profiting from it. I also discuss what drove gold to reach a record $4,000 per ounce last week. And finally, I’ll tell you about some troubling news in the private credit market – and why you should keep an eye on it.
Click the image below to watch now.
If you want to see more of my videos, subscribe to my YouTube channel here. Plus, to see what stocks are benefiting from gold’s record rise, click here to check out my bonus video with 10 gold stocks I’m currently recommending.
What’s Coming Next for AI
While data centers are exploding right now, the next computing revolution is already beginning…
You may have heard of this term in the headlines, but the reality is that most people have no clue about it.
I’m talking about quantum computing.
Simply put, while traditional computing uses either zeroes or ones, quantum computing uses both at the same time. This allows it to perform many calculations simultaneously – and solve problems that are too complex for even the most powerful supercomputers today.
Now, here’s the part that should really grab your attention…
Quantum computing could ignite the most significant wave of wealth creation that we have ever seen. Even bigger than the current AI boom.
Click here to learn how you can be part of it.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below: