Software Stocks Are Cracking. Is Your Portfolio Exposed?

Software used to be the market’s golden child.
These companies possessed high margins, incredible revenue growth, earnings that seemed to climb quarter after quarter.
What’s not to love?
For years, software stocks could do no wrong. As long as revenue kept rising and management could spin a good story about the future, investors were happy to pay up.
But every market era has its favorites. And every market era eventually turns on them.
Remember Blackberry? Or AOL? Or Yahoo?
At one point, those companies looked untouchable.
Then the world changed. Some of these companies are still around, though they’re not nearly as dominant as in the past. Others, meanwhile, are in the dustbin of history.
I think something similar may be starting to happen in parts of the software world.
In recent essays, I’ve explained how private credit grew into a $3 trillion shadow banking system, how investors may be able to profit from a coming flight to quality and why June 30 could become a day of reckoning for this whole mess.
If I’m right, then software may be one of the first places where the pressure starts to show.
Why software? Because this sector is getting squeezed from both sides at once.
On one side, artificial intelligence is starting to disrupt old software business models. Wall Street is beginning to wonder out loud whether a single person using AI can create sophisticated software that’s just as good or better than existing offerings in fields like human resources, accounting, graphic design and more.
As a result, companies like Salesforce Inc. (CRM), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) and Workday Inc. (WDAY) have all been punished.
On the other, tighter financial conditions are exposing which companies were built for survival and which ones were built for easy money.
Today, I want to focus on what that could mean for investors.
Because if this software rout is really signaling something bigger beneath the surface, some stocks are going to be a lot more vulnerable than others.
And believe me, you do not want to be caught owning one of them if this pressure keeps building.
The Software Stocks Losing Their Edge
AI is lowering barriers. It is creating new competition. And it is forcing investors to ask harder questions about which software companies still have real pricing power, real staying power and real moats.
That alone is enough to hurt a stock.
A company does not have to die for shareholders to lose money on it. It just has to lose its premium. And once the market starts revaluing a whole group lower, the damage can come fast.
Now, to get the full background on the broader private-credit story behind all this, and why I believe investors need to pay attention right now, you can watch my latest video presentation.
In the meantime, in the next part of my interview series with InvestorPlace Editor-in-Chief Luis Hernandez, I explain why some software stocks may be especially vulnerable in this environment, what warning signs investors should watch for – and why this weakness may not stay confined to tech.
Click the play button on the image below to watch my conversation with Luis.
Do You Own One of Them?
Here is the part that matters most.
This is not just a story about software stocks falling out of favor. It is also a story about what happens when a market darling loses its shine at the exact moment conditions get tougher.
Some of these companies may still look respectable on the outside. But if growth slows, competition rises and financing pressure builds, then the market can get a lot less forgiving in a hurry.
That is when investors start discovering which companies were truly durable and which ones were just riding the tailwinds of a different era.
And one of the best ways to spot the difference is with my Stock Grader system (subscription required). It analyzes more than 6,000 stocks each week, looking at the fundamental and quantitative factors that matter most – things like sales growth, earnings momentum, cash flow and institutional buying pressure.
When you pull up the grades on some of these software names, the warning signs become a lot harder to ignore.
Now, that does not mean every one of these stocks is doomed. But it does tell you that the market may already be separating the strong from the weak. And in an environment like this, that is exactly the kind of signal investors need to pay attention to.
In my full presentation, I explain why I believe this software selloff may be signaling deeper trouble, which stocks I would avoid now and where I believe investors may want to reposition as money moves toward stronger, higher-quality businesses.
If you want the full story – and want to see the name of one A-rated stock I believe investors should look at before June 30 – I strongly encourage you to watch my full presentation now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360