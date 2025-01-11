Nvidia Shines at CES… and Shines a Light on AI’s Future Profits

Hello, Reader.
Each January, Las Vegas’s neon-lit desert transforms into a tech fortune teller as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) gives us a sneak peek into our technological future.
This yearly gadget extravaganza is where industry giants and startups alike show off their latest products, and this year was – to no one’s surprise – dominated by artificial intelligence.
Take Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), which unveiled Delta Concierge – a generative AI tool built right into the Fly Delta app. Delta says it acts as a customer’s personal travel assistant, making their journey from booking to boarding smoother than ever.
And Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics are partnering with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to bring AI into their TVs. Samsung is also working to put AI into its fridges, ovens, AC units, washing machines, and more.
Meanwhile, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), HP Inc. (HPQ), and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) are all putting AI directly into their laptops and other computers.
But it’s Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) that really stole the show this year. The company’s announcements didn’t just include faster graphics processing units (GPUs) – the chips behind AI’s power – it’s famous for.
Nvidia also is developing and starting to show off products that can take AI from our laptop and other screens into the “physical” world in robotics and other autonomous systems.
Plus, in today’s Smart Money, I’ll break down Nvidia’s game-changing AI moves and how the company is part of laying the groundwork for something even bigger than physical AI: artificial general intelligence (AGI) – the kind of AI that could think and learn just like we do.
Plus, I’ll share how you can get ahead of the AGI Revolution.
Let’s dive in…
Nvidia’s CES 2025 Highlights
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kicked off the CES 2025 with a bang, debuting the company’s latest piece of AI hardware and Blackwell-based chip, the GB10 superchip.
Think of it as the GB200 superchip’s little sibling. While the GB200 packs two GPUs, the GB10 uses just one, combined with a central processing unit (CPU).
The GB10 superchip is the brain behind Nvidia’s new small desktop system, Project DIGITS – the world’s smallest personal AI supercomputer – which comes with 128 gigabytes (GB) of memory and 4 terabytes (TB) of storage.
Additionally, like I hinted at above, Nvidia announced its open model license Cosmos platform for developing physical AI systems.
Cosmos uses special AI models – called world foundation models – that can simulate real-world conditions. This means companies can test their robots and self-driving cars in virtual environments instead of spending a fortune on physical testing.
Cosmos world foundation models are large generative AI models pretrained on 9,000 trillion tokens. Tokens represent the smallest units of data that the model processes. These include 20 million hours of data from autonomous driving, robotics, and synthetic environments.
This new platform also features Nvidia Cosmos Tokenizers, which the company calls “a state-of-the-art visual tokenizer for converting images and videos into tokens.” Nvidia claims it’s 12X faster than the leading tokenizers today.
In AI, tokenization involves breaking down complex data or actions into simpler, more manageable “tokens” that AI systems can understand and manipulate. Currently, tokenizing data for AI is challenging.
So, Cosmos Tokenizer could be a breakthrough in the field of visual tokenization… and perhaps eventually in the field of AGI.
This is when AI systems can think, learn, and adapt like humans. Tokens are considered very important for achieving AGI, as they are a crucial component for any AI system aiming to achieve humanlike comprehension and generation capabilities.
So, we’re closer to this technological breakthrough than most realize…
The AGI Countdown Begins
In fact, last year Elon Musk predicted we’re just a year or two away from AGI, and my analysis suggests he might be right.
Even more, AGI could very well come sooner.
That’s why I started my 1,000 Days to AGI countdown on September 12, 2024. That was when OpenAI released a series of AI models designed to reason instead of recognize patterns. They work through problems step by step, similar to human reasoning.
And I’m convinced 1,000 days is the far end of when we’ll achieve this milestone.
