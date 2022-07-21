3 Solar Stocks to Sell Now

These 3 solar stocks to sell now have a lot of negative factors weighing in

By Stavros Georgiadis, CFA, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 20, 2022, 8:48 pm EDT
  • These 3 solar stocks to sell now are either overvalued or have poor financials or even worse have both mentioned reasons to avoid them.
  • Sunrun (RUN): Run away as fundamentals for Sunrun are very poor.
  • SunPower (SPWR): The high debt level and rich valuation are many of the reasons to sell SPWR stock.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN): A very poor overall financial performance should be a leeway to avoid MAXN stock.
Solar Stocks to Sell - 3 Solar Stocks to Sell Now

Source: chuyuss / Shutterstock.com

Solar stocks could be in theory the hottest stocks to trade now, not because it is summer. It is mostly because the temperature is high and solar companies could provide a long-term solution to energy efficiency, clean energy, and to lowering energy costs driving down the inflation that remains at very high historic levels.

These solar stocks to sell should come as no surprise as there are credible arguments to back this decision.

Let’s have an analytical view on why to sell these solar stocks or avoid them should you consider buying them.

RUN Sunrun $24.66
SPWR SunPower $17.2
MAXN Maxeon Solar Technologies $11.52

Sunrun (RUN)

The Sunrun (RUN) logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in front of an American flag.
Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has lost nearly 23% of its value in 2022 and its losses could get worse soon. The firm reported sales growth of 74.58% in 2021 which was not enough to make profits, but rather it generated a net loss of $79.42 million.

In the first quarter of 2022, the firm had mixed financial results with EPS GAAP of -$0.42, a miss by -$0.27, and revenue of $495.78 million a beat by $94.18 million.

The top argument to sell the RUN stock is its free cash flow trend. The company is burning cash consistently in the past five years which is bad news for the valuation. There is also a debt problem as the Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.2 and the Debt-to-EBITDA is -45.6.

The Price/Sales (TTM) ratio of 2.94 does not support a cheap stock either.

A firm to pay off its debt must generate cash, do not burn it. Sunrun has a very important cash burn problem. The above factors should make you run away from RUN stock now.

SunPower (SPWR)

a phone with the sunpower logo in front of a U.S. flag
Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has weal financial strength with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 1.59 and an Altman Z-Score of 0.5, which indicates the firm is in financial distress.

The Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 12.07 is too high and in an environment of rising interest rates having too much debt is a very bad business and financial decision.

When a firm has a positive sales growth like in 2021 with an increase of 17.66% and it produces a net loss rather than expected profits then there is a problem in its business. This is evidenced by the cash burn problem like Sunrun.

The stock is not cheap as it trades at a Price/Sales (TTM) ratio of 1.96 and at a Price/Book (TTM) ratio of 7.86.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Concept art of solar panels charging a vehicle. Solar Stocks to Sell
Source: Shutterstock

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is a classic textbook stock to avoid. The firm has had negative sales growth over the past two consecutive years, -29.50% in 2020 and -7.29% in 2021 respectively.

The company is losing money and its net losses have widened in 2021 to -$254.52 million from – $142.63 million in 2020. There is also enough debt as the Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02.

The Altman Z-Score of 0.22 signals there is a financial distress and this is confirmed by the negative free cash flow trend.

The following financial ratios should never be used in isolation, but they are more than enough to show how poor is the profitability of the firm. The gross margin is -5.12%, the operating margin is -21.37% and the net margin is -32.68%.

Having net losses and burning cash is one of the worst financial performances a company could have. Avoid it as it is just a compelling Sell.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA  did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/solar-stocks-to-sell/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC