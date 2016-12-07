7 Big Tech Stocks to Buy for Dow 20,000

U.S. equities are surging higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting. Despite the fact that another interest rate hike is all but assured — which would be the second tightening move of this cycle — investors could hardly care less as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes in on the 20,000 threshold.

A melt up is clearly underway as the major stock averages further extend from trend measures, such as the 50-day moving average and investors piling into areas of momentum.

The latest surge has been driven by a bid for large-cap technology stocks, an area of the market that initially lagged the market’s post-election surge. But now — with interest in areas like industrials, energy and materials waning somewhat — the largest push by the bulls is focusing on old-time momentum favorites in the space.

Here are seven big names in the area on the move.

