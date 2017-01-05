5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Sell in February

U.S. equities pushed to new highs on Wednesday — taking the Dow Jones Industrial Average past the 20,000 level for the first time — thanks to solid Q4 earnings reports and a return of excitement over the economic policies of President Donald Trump.

The move ended a two-month, ultra-tight consolidation range. In fact, December was the quietest, tightest trading range for the Dow since 1900.

While it’s tempting to give in to the excitement and enthusiasm, there is a risk this is a head-fake blow-off move ahead of a long-overdue pullback.

Why the skepticism? Market breadth has been narrowing, sentiment is off-the-charts bullish, “smart money” traders in the futures and options markets have been turning against the market for weeks, and the Federal Reserve is likely to lean against this rally by raising the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes this year.

The catalyst for the pullback will likely be the next Federal Reserve policy statement on Feb. 1, which will surely bolster the case for another three quarter-point hikes in 2017. For years, the stock market has been bolstered by the apparently unending flow of cheap-money stimulus from the Fed; the removal of this support will not be well-tolerated.

Investors should be cautious and prepared. Here are five stocks to sell — or at least take partial profits or hedge against — in February.

