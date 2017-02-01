Alphabet Inc (GOOGL): The Cheapest $800 Stock I Know

Disruption is everywhere. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) disrupts how we shop, while Airbnb disrupts where we stay. Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) disrupts what we drive, and Uber even disrupts whether we drive. If a teen with 2 million Instagram followers can disrupt how billion-dollar businesses find customers, the rest of us need to dive in and start swimming … or at least buy the one stock which has its hands in all of the above: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Simply put, GOOGL stock is the most innovative, most disruptive and cheapest $800 equity I know.

Let me explain.

Silicon Valley money manager Michael Moe and his team at GSV Asset Management produce a provocative weekly newsletter dedicated to highlighting where they think the world is going. While doing research for my Bullseye Brief, one of their recent pieces got me thinking about innovation in more tangible terms. The team ranked eight global technology companies based on their involvement across 22 cutting-edge categories. Hands down, Alphabet ranks No. 1, capturing 21 of 22.

Innovation Leaders

Curiously, all eight GSV-highlighted companies have dedicated efforts in the areas of artificial intelligence, big data and cloud services, making these three the Holy Grail of innovation.

The first two come as no surprise, as data gathering and analysis are critical to predicting behavior, enabling companies to target consumers accordingly. Web services, which is now the fastest-growing segment for Amazon, is less obvious but nonetheless a clear indicator these innovators want to get bigger by serving as the backbone for other companies.

This is key, and since Google already commands 49% of the global online advertising market according to Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser, I’ll bet on GOOGL.

Moonshot

Much of Google’s innovative efforts happen at its off-site research center called Google X, aka the Moonshot Factory. It’s run by a futurist named Astro Teller, and I highly recommend his TED Talk explaining how Google X approaches innovation:

Identify a problem affecting millions of people. Find or propose a radical solution for solving that problem. Move full speed ahead if there’s reason to believe technology for such a radical solution could actually be built.

He says Google X people spend most of their time “breaking things and trying to prove they’re wrong” but believes that’s their secret … what makes Googlers different. By “killing” more projects than they approve, their success rate rises. Alphabet spent $13.8 billion last year on research and development — the second highest number of any company in the world behind Amazon, and second highest as a percentage of sales among the eight innovation leaders.

R&D as % of Revenue

Alphabet invests a staggering amount of money to fund R&D, both because it can and because it has to. With three times more online advertising than its next closest competitor, GOOGL is a cash cow.

By the same token, it has significant overlap with all seven competitors in the most obvious categories — like robotics and AI– and each of these companies is hungry to dominate.

There’s no letting up in this crowd. Innovate or die.

What’s GOOGL Stock Worth?

Ultimately, the question is value: What do we pay?

