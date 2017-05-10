10 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts — TEL NWL FDS LEG CLX TSCO FNV SLF WAB CP

The S&P 500 Index declined slightly last week, but remains near its all-time high. The retail sector in particular was hit hard, but that didn’t stop a number of dividend stocks from rewarding shareholders with higher payouts.

Ten major dividend stocks raised their payouts over the past week, including two consumer products companies, several engineered components manufacturers and two financial services firms. Half of these companies announced double-digit increases.

Here are ten dividend stocks increasing payouts.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL ) increased its quarterly dividend by 8%, raising its payment from 37 cents per share to 40 cents. Shareholders of record as of May 26 will receive dividends from the manufacturer of sensors and electronic connectors on June 9. TEL shares will be ex-dividend on May 24.

TEL Dividend Yield: 2.11%

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL ) increased its quarterly dividend by 21%, raising its payment to 23 cents per share from 19 cents. The diversified manufacturer of consumer and commercial products will pay shareholders of record as of May 31 on June 15. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on May 26.

NWL Dividend Yield: 1.74%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP ) announced a 13% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 50 cents per share to 56.25 cents. Dividends will be paid from the railway operator on July 31 to shareholders of record as of June 30. CP shares become ex-dividend on June 28.

CP Dividend Yield: 1.04%

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE: SLF ) grew its quarterly dividend from 42 cents per share to 43.5 cents, representing a raise of 4%. The insurance provider and asset management firm will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of May 31 on June 30. SLF shares trade ex-dividend on May 26.

SLF Dividend Yield: 3.77%

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV ) announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 22 cents per share to 23. Dividends will be paid from the gold-focused royalty company on June 29 to shareholders of record as of June 15. FNV shares become ex-dividend on June 13.

FNV Dividend Yield: 1.25%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB ) raised its quarterly dividend by 20%, increasing it from 10 cents per share to 12 cents. The manufacturer of components for freight cars will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Aug. 14 on Aug. 28. WAB shares will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 10.

WAB Dividend Yield: 0.60%

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 13%, increasing it by three pennies from 24 cents per share to 27 cents. The rural retail store operator will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of May 22 on June 6. TSCO shares traded ex-dividend on May 18.

TSCO Dividend Yield: 1.80%

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX ) announced a 5% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 80 cents per share to 84 cents. Shareholders of record as of July 19 will receive their higher dividends on August 4 from the household products manufacturer. CLX shares will be ex-dividend on July 17.

CLX Dividend Yield: 2.54%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS ) announced a 12% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout from 50 cents per share to 56 cents. The provider of financial data and analytics software will send its higher dividends out on June 20 to shareholders of record as of May 31. FDS shares will trade ex-dividend on May 26.

FDS Dividend Yield: 1.39%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG ) increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to 36 cents per share from 34 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 15 will receive dividends from the manufacturer of box spring components on July 14. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on June 13.

LEG Dividend Yield: 2.76%

As of the time of this writing, the author did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.