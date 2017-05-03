The 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy

With solar and wind power both likely to generate increasing shares of world energy output, renewable energy stocks would seem to be excellent choices for investors.

Source: ©iStock.com/danielschoenen

But, so far, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.

Among the most popular solar stocks, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ) still trades about 90% below its all-time highs of nearly a decade ago and just bounced off a four-year low. Sunedison Inc (OTCMKTS: SUNEQ ) went bankrupt. The Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA: TAN ) is down 60%+ in less than two years. Even First Trust Global Wind Energy (ETF) (NYSEARCA: FAN ) trades off mid-2014 highs.

There have been winners: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) certainly qualifies. (Though its acquisition of SolarCity was at a price half of where that stock traded the year before the deal was announced. But the problem with picking stocks in the renewable space is that supply and demand have been volatile, and ever-changing government regulations and subsidies haven’t helped.

As poor as some renewable stocks have performed, however, the long-term tailwinds behind the industries remain intact. Investors simply have to choose carefully, and find stocks most likely to be winners.

Here are three renewable energy stocks that meet those criteria.

Next Page