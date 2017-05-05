5 Stocks to Sell in June

You don’t hear much about the old “Sell in May, and go away” adage right now, as Wall Street is enthralled by the surge to new highs by big-tech stocks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) pushed over the $1,000 a share level on Tuesday. Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ) isn’t far behind. The broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSE: VGT ) continued to inch north to fresh all-time highs.

Source: Shutterstock

Yet there is plenty of evidence that a bout of higher volatility and weakness is about to strike.

Stock-market breadth continues to narrow. A growing number of stocks are making new 52-week lows. Political headlines are about to heat up again with President Donald Trump back in the country; already, the president is tweeting at the senate, asking Republicans to nuke the legislative filibuster to pass healthcare and tax reform. And the economic data is disappointing analyst estimates on a scale not seen since 2015.

Seasonality is a headwind as well. The folks behind the Stock Trader’s Almanac note that the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) typically bottoms between April and July before rebounding higher through “frequently turbulence August and September.” Since 1950, September has been the worst month of the year for stocks while August is the second worst.

June isn’t that great in a post-election year either, though, with the S&P 500 down an average of 0.7% since 1953. At the sector level, financial stocks have lately suffered the worst seasonality in June, closing the month higher just once.

With all that said, here are five stocks to sell in June, or if you don’t hold them, you can consider making profits via bearish options trades or outright shorts.

