5 Top Dividend Stocks From Across the Globe

With the Federal Reserve deciding to keep interest rates where they are, investors looking for income are still up the creek without a paddle. With that in mind, dividend stocks continue to be a great draw for investors. The only problem is that with the markets being up so much, many dividend stocks aren’t exactly spitting out a ton of yield these days. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY ) — which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 — is currently only yielding 1.9%.

The secret to finding great dividend stocks isn’t to look in the United States, but to break out your passport.

The best-yielding dividends stocks could be found overseas. The international markets feature plenty of multinational muscle that comes with higher yields and potentially cheaper valuations. For investors looking for income, thinking global with your portfolio could offer plenty of benefits.

With that said, here are five great international stocks to buy today for strong dividends.

