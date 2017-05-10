James Comey’s Firing Clouds Mixed Day of Trading

U.S. equities once again danced around the unchanged line on Wednesday. The lack of volatility remained as headlines were filled with the fallout from President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to fire FBI Director James Comey.

The political chaos that has resulted (with many calling it a constitutional crisis, despite the move being well within Trump’s executive powers) has many worried that the White House’s legislative agenda will be slowed.

So while there were some flurries of excitement after a big mid-day drop in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) on reports of 737 MAX engine issues, there wasn’t much to move the broader indices.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%, the S&P 500 gained 0.1%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% and the Russell 2000 gained 0.6%. Treasury bonds were unchanged, the dollar was lower overall, gold gained 0.2%, and crude oil rallied 3.2% after a surprise inventory draw (the largest since 2016 despite U.S. production back to 2015 levels).

Volume was 101% of the New York Stock Exchange’s 30-day average, while breadth was positive, with 1.9 advancers for every decliner. Energy led the way with a 1.1% gain while industrials were the laggards, down 0.4%.

A few of the day’s single-stock highlights:

And after the bell, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) took a 25%-plus bath on weak revenues and user growth.

Looking ahead, Thursday will feature an update on inflation with the release of the producer price index data ahead of Friday’s retail sales report. Both will likely provide further support for very strong expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

