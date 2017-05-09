Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), JD.com Inc(ADR) (JD) and Snap Inc (SNAP)

U.S. stock futures are edging higher heading into the open, as Wall Street prepares for another heavy round of corporate earnings. Topping today’s list are Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). Meanwhile, a trio of Fed speakers will be scrutinized for any indications as to the direction of interest rates at the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Currently, fed funds futures are pricing in an 87.7% chance of a 1.0 to 1.25 basis point hike at the June meeting.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures had added 0.08% and Nasdaq-100 futures were higher by 0.07%.

On the options front, volume was anemic on Monday, as fears over the French election subsided. On the day, roughly 14.4 million calls and 11.3 million puts changed hands. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio retreated for a third consecutive session, arriving at 0.6. The 10-day moving average held at 0.66.

Driving Monday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was flooded with call volume after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) disclosed it has tripled its AAPL holdings since December, amid other positive headlines. Elsewhere, JD.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ) was also call heavy after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Finally social media upstart Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP ) was inundated with puts ahead of tomorrow’s trip to the earnings confessional.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Driven by Warren Buffett and iPhone 8 news, AAPL stock rose nearly 3% on Monday to hit a new record high, and $800 billion in market cap. Buffett now holds a nearly $19.2 billion stake in Apple via Berkshire Hathaway — triple his holdings in December.

Additionally, reports in the Digitimes and Economic Daily News indicate that the iPhone 8 is on schedule, and will be unveiled in September and go on sale in October. Lastly, Drexel Hamilton’s Brian White put a $202 price target on the stock, implying that the company will be worth more than $1 trillion within a year.

The pair of reports helped push AAPL stock options volume to a near-term high of more than 2.6 million contracts on Monday. What’s more, calls gobbled up a hefty 72% of yesterday’s total volume. Looking out to the June series, however, we find that sentiment among options traders is still far from excessive levels. In fact, the June put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 0.94, with calls and puts in near parity.

Peak call OI currently numbers 69,300 contracts at the just overhead June $155 strike, while peak put OI for the series totals 28,800 contracts at the $145 strike- underscoring caution among short-term AAPL stock traders.

JD.com Inc(ADR) (JD)

The Chinese e-commerce market is red-hot right now, and JD.com is capitalizing on the market’s considerable growth. China’s No. 2 e-commerce retailer said it swung to a profit in the first quarter, with net income rising to $122.5 million, or 2 cents per share, compared to a $126 million loss last year.

Next Page