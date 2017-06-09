9 Companies That Might Not Survive to See 2018

The U.S. stock market is near all-time highs, but not everyone has joined the party. Even with a strong economy and a booming market, technological changes and other factors have pushed some companies to the brink of bankruptcy … and a few, over the cliff.

In fact, 2017 has already seen several companies close their doors, particularly in a few key sectors.

Retailers have been impacted by intense competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and other e-commerce providers. As a result, bankruptcies in the industry are up 31% year-over-year. Well-known brands like Gymboree, Payless ShoeSource and rue21 have declared bankruptcy, though they plan to keep some stores open. RadioShack (bankrupt for a second time), The Limited and hhgregg have announced they will close all of their locations.

Oil & gas bankruptcies have continued as well, though at a slower pace than the disastrous 2015-16 period. Lower oil and natural gas prices have taken their toll.

In and beyond these struggling sectors, a number of companies seem unlikely to make it much longer, even if the economy continues to cooperate.

Here are nine companies who may follow their bankrupt brethren, and who may not survive to the end of 2017.

