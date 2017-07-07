7 Stocks to Buy to Get in on the Internet of Things

The tech world has exploded into a number of new industries in recent years, particularly those concerning the Internet of Things revolution. Segments that were once relatively untouched by the recent revolutions that we have seen in the world of computing, communications, and information are now finally being revamped with high tech processes.

Two such major shifts as of late in the market come to us in the world of FinTech—which blends technology and finance into new types of banking, card processing, and the like—and also the Internet of Things, a wide market that touches everything from household products to industrial machinery by connecting a variety of devices to the internet so that they can send and receive data or instructions.

Both FinTech and the Internet of Things look to be high growth areas and could completely change their respective industries in the near future too. And with this kind of growth potential, investors have to be asking what are the key points to know about these impressive industries?

Well, for some insights on these new areas of the tech world, I spoke to Jay Jacobs, the VP, Director of Research at Global X for this week’s Dutram Report. We discussed these two markets in greater detail, and what investors need to be aware of in both of these increasingly in-focus corners of the stock and ETF world.

FinTech

First up, we discussed the topic of ‘FinTech’, arguably the less famous of the two areas, though it is certainly an important market in its own right. Jay clues us in on the growth that is being seen in this market as of late, and what the key industries are for the near future.

We also talk about the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ: FINX ) and how investors can obtain broad exposure to this market via the fund. The product goes beyond usual suspects like PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ), and we discuss some of the other components here such as Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU ) or those in the banking and asset management side, and how they fit into the overall theme.

Jay also talks about what kinds of companies—from a cap perspective—are generally included in the fund, and what the most built-up areas of the FinTech ecosystem are right now. Check out the podcast for additional insights though!

