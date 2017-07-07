7 Stocks With Momentum on Their Side

I look at a lot of factors when choosing the best stocks to buy. But underneath it all, my roots as a technical investor run the deepest. I got my start in “modern portfolio theory” and I have been on the quantitative analysis side most of my professional life.

Source: Shutterstock

That doesn’t mean I don’t see the value in the fundamentals. I do. And I have dedicated my career to finding the bright path that forges both fundamental and technical analysis to show me the best stocks in the markets today.

Here are seven stocks with momentum on their side. They’re all top-rated companies overall, but right now, they’re looking especially strong technically. This is a great time to move into them for their short-term potential, but they also have what it takes to thrive in the long term.

And now is a great time to get in.

