Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Bulls Can’t Miss This Prime Opportunity

Tomorrow, “7/11,” is Prime Day, and that means Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) will be pushing its own Black Friday-style deals out to all of its Amazon Prime subscribers as a way of thanking them for being members. But Prime Day is more than just Amazon’s celebration of its key consumer base, it’s also historically been the biggest sales day of the year for the company — and a major opportunity for AMZN stock bulls.

Source: Shutterstock

Looking back on last year’s Prime Day event, Amazon saw orders rise 60% year over year to mark its biggest single-day sales of the year — and that included 2015’s cyber-Monday sales. This year, Amazon has even more Prime subscribers than ever, with the tally estimated to have risen from 66 million at the end of 2016 to about 79 million currently.

Another blockbuster Prime Day is exactly what AMZN stock needs to shake off recent malaise infecting the “FAAMG” stocks. You may remember that Goldman Sachs research note calling for a correction for FAANG stocks, including Amazon Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), noting that the recent rally was comparable to a tech bubble.

But the group has shown considerable resolve, due mainly to continued positive fundamentals in the technology sector and impressive growth among FAANG stocks, in general.



Click to Enlarge For Amazon stock, the overvaluation concerns meant that the shares gave up their much-vaunted perch above $1,000, plunging to test support near $950. This dip in AMZN, and other FAANG members, proved to be a buying opportunity.

Amazon in particular has come back quickly and is now within challenging distance of $1,000 once again. Solid Prime Day sales could be the catalyst that pushes AMZN shares back above that psychological hurdle.

Regular readers of my column are already poised to take advantage of just such a breakout. Back on July 13, I predicted that AMZN would return to $1,000 in short order, and recommended a Jul $980/$1,000 bull call spread for the more bullish Amazon traders out there. The primary recommendation was a Jul $900 put sell in response to some questionable market headwinds at the time.

The call spread could hit breakeven today, as AMZN joins the broad tech sector rebound, and Prime Day sales figures should put the trade over the top.

For those that didn’t get in on this trade, don’t worry — earnings are just around the corner, and should drive AMZN stock even higher.

Amazon Expectations and the Options Pit

Amazon has yet to officially set a date for its second-quarter earnings report, but the event should occur somewhere in the last week of July or the first week in August, giving you plenty of time for positioning.

For the record, Wall Street is expecting a profit of $1.42 per share on revenue of $37.16 billion — up 22.2% year over year.

Checking in with August’s options, we find an expected level of caution heading into earnings after the events of the past month. The August put/call open interest ratio rests at a nearly non-committal 0.87, with calls only just edging out puts among options set to expire next month. That said, this reading is down considerably from the July 13 put/call OI ratio of 1.13, indicating that calls are gaining favor among AMZN traders.

Next Page