Fresh off its $13.7 billion blockbuster bid for Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ), e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) continues to push the envelope on what is possible at the intersection of retail and tech. And AMZN stock, meanwhile, continues to mock those who continue to bet against the billionaire founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Source: Shutterstock

Bezos has focused on building the company’s ecosystem while providing msustainable and predictable revenue growth; the company’s entry into the cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a strong example. Plus, when factoring in things like drones, long-haul freight deliveries, the company’s fleet of airplanes, and a host of other endeavors, Bezos has not only found ways to keep Amazon relevant, he’s disrupting industries that have been entrenched in antiquated ways to doing business, leaving traditional retailers, like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) to pay the price.

And with Whole Foods likely to soon be in his pantry, Bezos will have an asset to help the online juggernaut take on the $800 billion grocery business in the United States, which should scare the likes of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), especially given Amazon’s existing grocery delivery program, AmazonFresh. In the meantime, as the the deal for Whole Foods proceeds closer towards completion, AMZN stock — currently at around $955 — could bust through $1,150 to reach $1,200 and a 25% upside.

Reasons to Like AMZN Stock

The way I see it, the deal for the upscale grocer is a game changer. But it won’t stop there. Wanting to be a part of all facets of people’s lives, Amazon — which has ambitions to enter all facets of retail — is not done dealing. With the merger deal between Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) is now officially off the table, and being modified to partial store acquisitions (2,186 total Rite Aid stores), analysts now believe Bezos’ next target could be the remaining Rite Aid locations that Walgreens won’t buy.

CNBC reported in May that Amazon had hired a business lead to help the company enter the lucrative pharmacy market. Americans spent some $300 billion on prescription drugs in 2015, with an estimated 4 billion prescriptions are filled. Analyst David Larsen of Leerink Partners believes the pharmacy market is primed for Amazon to want to disrupt.

“Following the [Whole Foods] acquisition, we estimate [Amazon] will still have a net cash balance of [about $100 million to $200 million] and a negative leverage ratio,” Larsen noted on June 27. “This leaves room for an additional debt-funded deal which could be either a pharmacy chain such as [Rite Aid] or a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) if the company chose not to expand its internal offering.”

Next Page