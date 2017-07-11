Amazon Prime Day 2017: 10 Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and members of Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime subscription service can get some great deals today.

Customers that don’t have a membership to Amazon Prime, might try signing up for a free 30-day trial of the subscription service. This will give them access to the Amazon Prime Day deals, and also includes the benefits of two-day shipping, Prime Video and more.

Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals that InvestorPlace has found today.

While Amazon Prime Day is in effect, other retailers are also offering other deals to compete with the online retailer giant. You can check out the deals from AMZN’s rivals, including Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ), J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ), Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), and others, at this link. InvestorPlace also has a list of things to know about Prime Day for those looking to get the best deals during the online shopping event.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.