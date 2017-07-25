Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Continues Its Fall Under Siege

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) has been fighting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for most of 2017, and the legal battle is rapidly escalating. At this point, the fight over smartphone modem chips has expanded to include a who’s who of the tech industry, with Apple rivals including Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google taking Apple’s side in the fight as part of the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA).

QCOM stock has been hammered, dropping 18% since its legal woes began in January. That includes another 1% shaved off QCOM stock overnight after the company expanded its legal fight, to take on the CCIA as well.

In Latest Apple Lawsuit Development, Qualcomm Files Motion Against CCIA

According to Reuters, QCOM filed a motion on Monday, trying to make the case that an iPhone import ban would not hurt smartphone competition in the long term — as suggested by the CCIA last week.

That move saw a consortium that includes some of the biggest tech companies in the world, including Apple rivals like Google, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) enter the Qualcomm/Apple lawsuit. Despite the fact that Apple isn’t even a member of the organization, the CCIA blasted Qualcomm for its move to request an iPhone import ban for models that use an Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) smartphone modem instead of one made by QCOM.

The CCIA suggested the iPhone import ban would end up hurting consumers, cause a shortage of smartphone modem chips and would cement Qualcomm’s ability to control supply and pricing of this key component. The lobby group filed a motion with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), saying:

“If the ITC were to grant this exclusion order, it would help Qualcomm use its monopoly power for further leverage against Apple and allow them to drive up prices on consumer devices. What’s at stake here is certainly the availability of iPhones and other smartphones at better prices.”

QCOM Stock Continues Its Fall

Qualcomm’s legal woes have rapidly escalated. In 2014, The Verge wrote, “This is Qualcomm’s world and we’re all just living in it.”

The company supplied the processors that ran almost every Android smartphone and supplied the smartphone modem chips for everyone, including Apple. QCOM stock was topping $81 at that point.

