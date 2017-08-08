Time to Buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock as New Super-Chips Come Out?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) have been struggling, falling over 4% since the last day of July. Although the decline may be disheartening, it could be the buying opportunity investors have been waiting for. Add in the fact it’s launching new super chips and AMD stock could be even more enticing.

Let’s Rewind on AMD Stock

AMD stock initially rallied after AMD reported earnings. It beat on earnings and revenue estimates and guidance came in ahead of expectations.

Analysts were torn on the quarter. Some made the case that shares were overvalued, while others argued that the turnaround continues to gain momentum.

Oddly enough, both could be right. As a result though, we took a closer look at the results. Guidance wasn’t just strong for next quarter, it was strong for the full fiscal year. While expectations are climbing, management still left room to beat, though. Beat and raise — what more can you ask for?

Additionally, margins are on the rise as AMD is working its way from operating in the red to being in the black. The hope is that operations swing to the green. Debt also continues to fall at a fast pace, which is encouraging. AMD currently carries $1.42 billion in total debt, vs. $2.24 in the same quarter one year ago.

All in all, AMD’s business is moving in the right direction, allowing AMD stock to do the same. Without a more negative factor to consider, we find it hard to be short AMD stock at this point.

The Chips

AMD is out with a new super chip designed to compete with companies like Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). The new Threadripper GPU units (part of the Ryzen line, which justly recently launched a few more models) should bode well for margins.

AMD is using these chips to go after the high-end PC market. With gaming, virtual reality, cryptocurrency mining and other industries demanding high-powered computing, these types of chips remain in high demand. It’s why Nvidia is doing well, as is Intel’s Core i9 chip.

