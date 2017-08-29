Should You Buy Facebook Inc (FB) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Despite record earnings, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) hasn’t had a great month. After briefly hitting $175, a record high, FB stock has traded flat to slightly downward over the past few weeks.

Is FB stock simply too expensive? Some traders seem to think so, given the lackluster response to a great quarter. Other investors may fear political risk, or worry about Facebook’s push into streaming video. On the plus side, however, the company continues running laps around its competition. Despite that, FB stock is hardly the most highly valued out of the mega-cap tech space. Put it all together, and what’s the outlook for Facebook stock today?

FB Stock Pros

Great Quarter: While FB stock has stalled out lately, you can hardly blame the company for that. Last month’s earnings report was another blockbuster offering. The company crushed expectations on both the top and bottom line. EPS of $1.32 blew away the $1.13 consensus estimate, and revenues of $9.32 billion topped estimates by more than $100 million and represent a 45% year-over-year growth rate.

While internet advertising has shown weakness lately for many companies, Facebook seems immune to the downturn. Given its leading position in mobile advertising, the company continues to be a dominant force, and its quarterly results reflect that. To the the extent that Facebook and Alphabet remain a leading mobile advertising duopoly, expect more good things going forward.

Beating Competition: Investors have doubted the long-term stickiness of Facebook’s platform. Since the IPO, critics have been quick to label the company as the next Myspace or other such flash-in-the-pan social media site. However, Facebook continues to disprove this line of thinking.

The core platform held up better than expected. While it is admittedly struggling to attract younger users, its hold on the adult population appears as strong as ever. And with younger users, Facebook’s decision to purchase Instagram looks better and better with every passing quarter. Most recently, it appeared that Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) would be a viable competitor to Instagram. But Facebook has effectively headed off that threat; SNAP stock has slumped since its IPO as daily average user momentum slows, while Instagram continues to gain traction.

Not The Most Expensive Tech Stock: After the huge multi-year run in FB stock, it’d be tempting to say it’s too expensive now. And it probably is on traditional valuation metrics. However, compared to other high-fliers, you can make a case for FB stock on a relative basis.

Facebook trades at 37x trailing earnings, but given its unusually high growth rate, it comes in at just 26x forward earnings. Once you back out the company’s $35 billion in cash and marketable securities, things look better yet. Now, if Facebook’s growth rate slows down, the current FB stock price would still be hard to justify. But compared with other tech picks, this is hardly the most loftily-valued of the bunch.

