Trade of the Day: Nike Inc (NKE) Stock Is Just Doin’ It

Athletics icon Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) blasted up and over its 200-day moving average on Thursday, returning to levels not seen since September and threatening to end a long downtrend that started in November 2015 and saw Nike shares lose more than a quarter of their value.

Investors have had a lot to chew on lately, with positives including stumbles by arch rival Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ), the announcement of prominent and separate Nike Shops in more than 600 J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) stores and some solid quarterly numbers.

Back in December, NKE stock beat earnings by 11% on a 6% jump in revenues. Investors pooh-poohed the results as expenses were high on the strong dollar. But an impressive spate of new product innovations, including the Back to the Future inspired self-lacing sneaker, reflects the company’s ongoing dominance.

The company will next report results on March 21 after the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 53 cents per share on revenues of $8.46 billion.

