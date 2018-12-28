To say the last week has been harrowing for investors is an epic understatement. Large-cap stocks tested down into a bear market — down more than 20% from their highs — pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average below the 22,000. Investors had a lot to fear, including a hawkish Federal Reserve, President Trump’s criticism of Fed chairman Jerome Powell, the ongoing government shutdown and more.

Some stability has appeared over the past few days, with a rip-your-face rebound of a magnitude that is often only seen in the grips of a bear market capping one of the largest and fastest market pullbacks in 70 years.

But some stocks have continued to languish. Here are seven blue-chip stocks that are still struggling:

United Technologies (UTX)

United Technologies (NYSE: UTX ) stock is down more than 7% over the past week, capping a decline of nearly 30% from the highs seen in September. A corporate reorganization plan has been unable to generate excitement amid worries about military spending as the U.S. debt/deficit becomes a fresh concern heading into the debt ceiling deadline in March.

The company will next report results on Jan. 22 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.52 per share on revenues of $16.5 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 23, earnings of $1.93 beat estimates by 11 cents on a 9.6% rise in revenues.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) stock is down more than 5% over the past week, capping a decline of nearly 25% from the highs seen in early October, as lows not seen since early 2017 were tested. Like UTX stock, defense stocks like LMT have been under pressure amid a fresh budget fight in Washington as well as the departure of Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The company will next report results on Jan. 22 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $4.3 per share on revenues of $14 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 23, earnings of $5.14 beat estimates by 83 cents per share on a 16% rise in revenues.

Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC ) stock is down more than 6% over the past week as crude oil prices continue to trend lower. Crude inventories are building and U.S. production has hit a new record high. That has pushed APC shares down more than 40% from the highs seen back in July.

The company will next report results on Jan. 29 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 79 cents per share on revenues of $3.7 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 30, earnings of 82 cents per share missed estimates by 4 cents on a 48.1% rise in revenues.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE: GE ) stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages — down nearly 50% from the highs seen back in October when the bulls last tried to rally GE stock. Frustration continues to build in its new management team amid underwhelming turnaround plans and a cut in the dividend to just a penny.

The company will next report results on Jan. 29 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 18 cents per share on revenues of $32 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 30, earnings of 14 cents per share beat missed estimates by 6 cents on a 3.6% decline in revenues.

AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE: T ) stock is down nearly 6% over the past week and T stock recently fell to test lows not seen since 2015 amid indications of a new price war among cell phone carriers. Not even a match of analyst upgrades from Cowen and Citigroup have been enough to boost share prices.

The company will next report results on Jan. 30 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 85 cents per share on revenues of $48.4 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 24, earnings of 90 cents missed estimates by 5 cents on a 15.3% rise in revenues.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Shares of one-time momentum high-flyer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) remain down on the mat, with NVDA stock down more than 50% from the highs seen in early October and returning to levels not seen since last summer. The bulls have been battered by a cooling of bitcoin mania (which its GPUs used in mining rigs) as well as a popping of the bubble in big-cap tech stocks.

The company will next report results on Feb. 14 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.2 per share on revenues of $2.7 billion. When the company last reported on Nov. 15, earnings of $1.84 per share missed estimates by 8 cents on a 20.7% rise in revenues.

Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) stock is down nearly 13% over the past week, and remain mired below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This caps a total decline of more than 40% from the highs reached in June. Famous short seller Citron issued a cautious report on the company recently, pointing to an Amnesty International study calling the platform a “culture of hate.”

The company will next report results on Jan. 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 16 cents per share on revenues of $843 million. When the company last reported on Oct. 25, earnings of 21 cents per share beat estimates by 7 cents on a 28.5% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.