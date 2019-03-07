7 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

U.S. equities are pausing for breath on Thursday, amid nagging concerns about the fate of U.S.-China trade talks and ongoing woes for Boeing (NYSE: BA ) after President Trump grounded the 787 MAX — becoming the last country to do so after two fatal crashes of similar circumstances in the last five months.

The drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Boeing is a component, means that index hasn’t gone anywhere in over a month. And zooming out further, it hasn’t gone anywhere since last summer when the 25,500 level was first crossed in July.

As investors wait for action, it’s a perfect time to be reminded of the allure of dividend stocks which literally pay you to wait. While large-cap, big-tech growth stocks have been getting all the attention in recent years, there is still a place for value-focused dividend stocks. Here are seven dividend stocks to check out:

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM ) pays a dividend yield of 5.1%. On a technical basis, it’s in clear uptrend territory: 3.5% above its 20-day moving average, 14.4% above its 50-day average, and 9.8% above its 200-day average. Shares were recently upgraded to buy by analysts at UBS, who are looking for a $101 price target.

The company will next report results on April 18 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.02 per share on revenues of $6.8 billion. When the company last reported results on February 7, earnings of $1.25 beat estimates by nine cents on a 9.6% decline in revenues.

Altria Group (MO)

Shares of Altria (NYSE: MO ) pay a dividend yield of 5.7%. The stock is on the move but not yet overextended: While above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, its still below its 200-day average.

The company will next report results on April 25 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 94 cents per share on revenues of $4.6 billion. When the company last reported on January 31, earnings of 95 cents per share matches estimates on a 1.5% rise in revenues.

The Williams Companies (WMB)

Shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB ) pay a dividend yield of 5.5%. The stock is above all three of its major moving averages, but remains 13.9% below its prior 52-week high. The energy pipeline play is well positioned to take advantage of the infrastructure shortage limiting the blitz of U.S. shale oil and gas activity.

The company will next report results on May 1 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 23 cents per share on revenues of $2.3 billion. When the company last reported on February 13, earnings of 19 cents per share missed estimates by five cents.

Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY ) shares pay a dividend yield of 5.2%. Shares are above their 20-day and 50-day moving averages, but remain more than 14% below their 200-day average and nearly a third below the prior 52-week high. Shares recently enjoyed an upgrade by analysts at BMO Capital Markets and were initiated with a buy rating by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

The company will next report results on April 26 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 12 cents per share on revenues of $1.7 billion. When the company last reported on February 1, earnings of 10 cents per share missed estimates by two cents on a 10.3% drop in revenues.

Seagate (STX)

Seagate (NASDAQ: STX ) shares pay a dividend yield of 5.3%. The company is quickly closing in on its 200-day moving average. Semiconductor and memory stocks have been perking up in recent weeks on reports of lean inventories across the industry and hopes of a resurgence of demand for digital devices as global manufacturing recovers.

The company will next report results on May 1 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 71 cents per share on revenues of $2.3 billion. When the company last reported on February 4, earnings of $1.41 beat estimates by 14 cents on a 6.6% drop in revenues.

Invesco (IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ ) shares pay a dividend yield of 6.2%. Shares are above both their 20-day and 50-day moving averages, but are still more than 12% below their 200-day average and more than 40% away from their prior 52-week high. Barclays analysts recently highlighted management’s ongoing effort to find $475 million in cost savings, which would provide an earnings tailwind.

The company will next report results on April 25 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 49 cents per share on revenues of $861.5 million. When the company last reported on January 30, earnings of 44 cents per share missed estimates by 11 cents on an 8.5% drop in revenues.

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN ) shares pay a dividend yield of 5.2%. Shares are on a roll, above all three of their major moving averages as they close in on their prior 52-week high which remains 22% to the upside. The company is enjoying a lift thanks to the surge of television programming — both over-the-air, cable, and streaming — and the need for programmers to get solid audience data to make production decisions. Activist investor Elliott Management recently purchased a stake.

The company will next report results on April 25 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 32 cents per share on revenues of $1.6 billion. When the company last reported on February 28 earnings of 28 cents per share missed estimates by 27 ents on a 5.8% drop in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth held no positions in the aforementioned securities.