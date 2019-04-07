7 Stocks to Buy for Spring Season Growth

We’re almost a month into the spring season, which is a great time to consider your favorite stocks to buy. If anything, the markets, as a product of human ingenuity, represents the collective, overriding sentiment. In other words, if people feel good about themselves and their prospects, the major indices will reflect this.

However, this year’s spring brings conflicting messages. On the pessimistic end of the scale, the U.S.-China trade war has extended much further than most political pundits anticipated. That includes President Donald Trump, who often boasts about his negotiating acumen. He really needs to seal the deal here in order to mitigate damage against affected sectors.

But on the other end, The U.S. still has the greatest economy in the world. Plus, our labor market is incredibly robust, with unemployment still reading at multi-decade lows. Thus, even though consumer confidence sometimes wavers, investors have justification to buy into stocks on the rise.

Ultimately, even the trade war will almost certainly find a productive resolution. After all, securing a happy medium for the number one and two economies in the world is a net positive. With that, here are seven stocks to buy this spring season:

Spring Stocks to Buy: Amazon (AMZN)

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is always a good choice among popular stocks to buy. For one thing, its core industry continues to gain relevancy. While America’s shopping centers cope with a changing retail landscape, it’s Amazon that has imposed that change. They’re in the driver’s seat, which by itself is a great reason to own AMZN stock.

Usually, though, investors should stay away from tired arguments. The beauty about Amazon is that it’s also one of the stocks on the rise this year. Unlike other organizations that may be tempted to rest on their laurels, Amazon finds new ways to disrupt businesses. This chip on their shoulder has driven AMZN stock past a $1 trillion market capitalization previously.

I see shares getting there to stay, and then some. Obviously, the company dominates e-commerce, and they’re making noise on the logistics end. They’re an established powerhouse in cloud-computing services and content streaming. Recently, they dove into video games. AMZN is an unstoppable freight train, making it one of the best stocks to buy for any season, or reason.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Perusing the internet for investment-related articles, I noticed that not too many analysts focus on real estate as a viable arena when seeking stocks to buy. That might be a mistake, considering the incredible performance of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM ) shares. Year-to-date, BAM stock is up over 25%.

But despite this technical surge, I can understand many investors’ hesitancy. In the domestic market, real estate prices have ballooned to absurd levels. According to Rentcafe.com, the average rent for an apartment is $2,371. That’s already bad enough. However, we’re talking about an average size of 786 square feet!

This just doesn’t seem sustainable. However, we also must remember that the mortgage industry no longer lends money to subprime borrowers. Thus, as crazy as prices are right now, we may not see a sharp correction. If so, you can expect BAM stock to continue riding its momentum.

Hilton Hotels (HLT)

Among this season’s stocks to buy, Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT ) has some pros and cons. Starting with the bad news first, international headwinds, such as the U.S.-China trade war, doesn’t do HLT stock many favors. Over the years, Chinese tourists have flexed their muscles, and Hilton obviously wants a piece of that pie.

On the other hand, HLT is certainly among the best-performing stocks on the rise. On a YTD basis, shares are up over 25%. In this month alone, HLT stock gained nearly 6%.

While the famous hotelier may experience a corrective action in the markets, longer-term factors appear net positive. For instance, the dollar is still relatively strong compared to international currencies. Therefore, this incentivizes American tourists to travel to foreign countries and splurge.

Another tailwind is Hilton’s premium brand. Allegedly, the Trump tax cuts gave wealthy people more money. That might explain HLT and its status among stocks on the rise.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Out of the stocks to buy mentioned on this list, I have a vested interest in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ). That’s because I own AMC stock, and I know many people who hold various roles at the cineplex operator. Plus, I’m a Premiere Stubs member, which entitles me to a free popcorn during my birth month.

But as much as I’m bullish on AMC stock, I admit that the past several months were rough. Shares initially took off in late summer last year but crumbled under broader market pressures. Nevertheless, AMC is one of the stocks on the rise in 2019, gaining over 30% since the January opener.

So why am I optimistic despite this volatility? It really comes down to the value proposition. While streaming has taken over the entertainment landscape, the box office offers an unparalleled consumer experience. Plus, taking your family out to the movies is a much cheaper form of escapism than going to a ballgame.

RCI Hospitality (RICK)

According to population data, the most common birthday in the U.S. is Sept. 16. Through reverse-engineering, we can logically surmise that Americans get it on most frequently during the winter months. Maybe that helps explain why RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ: RICK ) crashed last winter?

Jokes aside, despite the severe volatility, I think RICK stock presents a great opportunity. For starters, RCI Hospitality is one of the recent stocks on the rise. Since the close of March 22, shares are up over 8%. Moreover, sex never goes out of style.

This is an important point if this market upturn turns out to be a head-fake. During the last recession, so-called “gentlemen’s clubs” performed very well. While it’s not among the feel-good stocks to buy, RICK stock provides a quick and dirty boost to your portfolio.

Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR)

Due to mass shootings and fierce political opposition, firearms manufacturer Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR ) has fallen out of favor. However, an unbelievable occurrence in painfully liberal California may give RGR stock new life.

For nearly two decades, California imposed a restriction on magazines that carry more than 10 rounds. That draconian — liberals would say sensible — measure was overturned by a federal judge before being legally challenged. However, this created a one-week period where Californians could rush to their local gun shops to stock up on magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

The San Francisco Chronicle anguished that firearms retailers may have sold hundreds of thousands of these magazines. Not that I would know, but many southern California gun stores completely ran out of inventory before the deadline passed.

But how will this impact RGR stock? Simply put, Ruger makes AR-15 rifles that accept a variety of magazine sizes. Some people will find these rifles more fun to shoot with 30-plus rounds at their disposal, breathing new life to the platform.

Manchester United (MANU)

You don’t find too many analysts incorporating Manchester United (NYSE: MANU ) into their list of stocks to buy for a reason: unlike their underlying English soccer (or “football” for you snobs) team, MANU stock stinks. Over the last five years, shares moved up a very pedestrian 12%.

So why even consider MANU stock for this spring season? This has all the appearance of a stock that makes you think this time it’s different, only to disappoint yet again. Plus, sports-related investments don’t have the greatest reputation. Sure, World Wresting Entertainment (NYSE: WWE ) is making a killing, but how long did it basically drift sideways before that?

Back to the original question: the answer is China. Out of all European soccer teams, Manchester United has the greatest following in China, totaling 107 million followers. For perspective, the U.K. has a population size of 66 million.

However, Manchester United has jealous competitors. In response, management is developing “entertainment experiences” in China to further cement their popularity. It’s not a guarantee that MANU stock will move higher. But if it’s gonna happen, it just might happen this year.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto WAs long AMC stock.