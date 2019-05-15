Why the Hot New Electric Car is a...Dyson

Two hours west of London, at an abandoned Royal Air Force base, a major electric car initiative has begun… by none other than Dyson.

Most of you know Dyson for its vacuums, hand dryers and fans. But I, for one, have been waiting for its electric vehicle (EV) for years — ever since it made a key acquisition that I’ll get to in a moment.

Then in November, we found out that Dyson will build an auto plant in Singapore. All in all, Dyson is looking to invest $2.7 billion in EVs. Now, at the old Hullavington airfield, the company will research and test its EV prototypes right at home in the UK.

While the EV field is currently dominated by the usual players — the United States, Germany, Japan, and now China — Britain is looking to get in on the action as well. In fact, it wants to go 100% electric: The UK is considering a moratorium on new cars with gas or diesel engines. (Norway already made that call, and France, Germany, India, and China are mulling it over, too.)

2040 is the most likely date for Britain to go all-electric, while 2035 is a possibility, and 2030 is what Sir James Dyson is pushing.

Dyson’s electric car sounds just as sleek and high-tech as you’d expect. And it plans to deliver it as soon as 2021. While the model is still in development, Dyson’s initial patent images (like the one above) show:

An SUV-crossover design, with three rows of seating

Lower-than-normal seating, for better aerodynamics

Narrower/taller wheels… both of which would boost its driving range.

Range is crucial to any EV maker — and especially one that also aspires to make its flagship products (the fancy vacuum cleaners) powered 100% by battery.

In 2015, Dyson acquired a Michigan startup that was working on next-generation batteries. They’ve since parted ways, but nonetheless, we’ve known since 2017 that Dyson is eager to get in on the new technology.

For a vacuum cleaner, strong battery power that allows for cordless design is a nice convenience. For an electric car, a strong battery is a must. You can afford to finish vacuuming later, but you can’t afford to be stuck on the side of the road — and you can’t afford to spend all day charging the thing either.

Lithium-ion batteries have been the standard since the 1980s, believe it or not, when Sony started putting them in its camcorders. After they made it into Apple’s iPhone in 2007, the rest was history. But the next generation of batteries will solve two major problems:

Lithium-ion batteries rely on materials like cobalt… which is mined from conflict zones (mainly in the Democratic Republic of Congo) that are struggling to keep up with demand. And the liquid inside is not only toxic – but also flammable. In 2016, the battery in Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 was exploding. You couldn’t bring the phone on a flight. And smoking, flaming, or exploding batteries have caused a few hundred other incidents in airplanes, too. In just five years (from 2012 to 2017), 49 batteries were recalled in products ranging from laptops to power tools.

No company wants that. And the current leaders in automotives are dedicating serious cash to solving the problem.

BMW (OTCMKTS: BMWYY ) is shopping around for a supplier of next-generation batteries for its electric car, the i3. Others, like Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY ), are looking to develop their own. Rumor has it that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is, too, after it acquired a battery startup in February.

All of this revolves around one specific technology that’s safer AND more powerful. Some call it the “Jesus Battery” because, compared to the old lithium-ion technology, this battery is nothing short of miraculous.

The Key to Cashing In on the Battery Revolution

As an investor, there’s one thing I particularly like to see when I buy into a tech trend: patents .

Dyson doesn’t just have the smooth-talking billionaire CEO you see in its TV commercials. It has a number of impressive patents across its business. The electric SUV-crossover is just the latest — and surely not the last.

And when it comes to the “Jesus Battery,” one tiny company in southeast England holds some key patents.

Automakers like Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM ) are relying on this company for its electric car models. Yet the company is totally off the radar – for now.

Matthew McCall is the founder and president of Penn Financial Group, an investment advisory firm, as well as the editor of Investment Opportunities and Early Stage Investor. He has dedicated his career to getting investors into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA), +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), +611% in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (LNGLY), +324% in Bitcoin Services (BTSC), just to name a few. If you’re interested in making triple-digit gains from the world’s biggest investment trends BEFORE anyone else, click here to learn more about Matt McCall and his investments strategy today.