Will China’s Huge New Innovation “Kill” Tesla Stock?

Tesla ( TSLA ) stock caught a lot of grief last week after the company posted its first-quarter numbers. But it’s still got the Model S. Not just a “pretty face,” it can go 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds, almost silently. It’s one of the best cars on the road…

But maybe not for long.

Every automaker from Ford Motor ( F ) to Audi ( AUDVF ) is racing to build the “Tesla Killer.” Now Enovate — the premium brand from Chinese electric vehicle startup DearCC — says it’s got it.

Just two model years from now, Enovate claims it will produce a new car with just about every futuristic feature carmakers are striving for — from 5G connectivity, to 0 to 60 acceleration in under three seconds… a direct shot at TSLA.

But the car has two other features that really make me sit up and take notice.

First is its self-driving technology. While this Enovate ME-S does have a small, digital steering control, it’s intended to be tucked away into the dash during normal use. Instead, according to Enovate’s specs, the car will start and stop, drive itself, park, and complete a trip — known in the industry as Level 4 automation.

Putting highly automated cars on the streets by 2021 is ambitious. But, ultimately, this is the future. And Elon Musk says Tesla will get there even sooner.

However… there’s one big roadblock, so to speak.

Enovate says it can remove that. And if it does, it’ll make all its rivals — including Tesla’s $5 billion “gigafactory” — obsolete .

That roadblock is the lithium-ion battery.

Right now, they’re in just about everything. But I don’t blame you if you don’t spend much time thinking about batteries…

…until they die.

Imagine being stuck on the side of the road because your battery no longer holds much of a charge. Today, even the best smartphone runs this risk within about two years.

Think of Samsung’s “exploding phone,” the Galaxy Note 7. If you got on a plane, you were warned by the flight attendants about this specific phone. It was literally catching on fire. And that was all due to a problem with its lithium-ion battery.

I say this not to scare anyone, but just to illustrate what keeps electric car makers up at night.

Now here comes our Chinese startup, Enovate – aiming to produce next-generation battery technology before anyone else.

This battery has:

Better energy density , making it smaller, lighter, but more powerful.

, making it smaller, lighter, but more powerful. Shorter charging time due to fewer materials, which could produce a stronger current. Enovate is boasting a charge time of 80% in 15 minutes. That’s twice as fast as Tesla.

due to fewer materials, which could produce a stronger current. Enovate is boasting a charge time of 80% in 15 minutes. That’s twice as fast as Tesla. Better safety. Unlike what we use now, this battery does not have toxic, flammable liquid inside. In one memorable test, a battery startup called Ionic Materials shot its with a Remington .22. It took three bullets, did not catch fire, and kept working!

So you can see why automakers are eager to get their hands on it. Enovate is just one.

Volkswagen ( VWAGY ), which is planning to “electrify” all 300 of its car and SUV models by 2030, is working with a Silicon Valley startup to get this new technology. The company is already one of the largest car manufacturers in the world, and if it can meet expectations I look for it to become the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the next decade as well – largely thanks to this new battery.

General Motors ( GM ), Ford, Toyota Motor ( TM ), Honda Motor ( HMC ), Mitsubishi Motors ( MMTOF ), Nissan Motor ( NSANY ), and Hyundai Motor ( HYMTF ) all want these next-generation batteries in their fleets as soon as possible.

Audi, Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW ( BMWYY ), too. In fact, Germany is so eager to help its automakers outdo the Chinese, Japanese, and Americans that it’s spending $1 billion on these batteries.

I could go on…

But as an investor, I’d rather own a pure play on the battery revolution.

Invest Where “Big Auto” Is Dropping Major Cash

I often talk about “picks and shovels” investing. And that’s because if you look back at the 1849 Gold Rush, it was the folks supplying the picks and shovels who ultimately got rich.

Therefore, at Investment Opportunities, I’m recommending companies that supply this new technology — nicknamed the “Jesus Battery.”

Find out exactly what makes this battery so miraculous here.

Any competitors that have it will CRUSH Tesla, which may as well flush all the money it’s spending on lithium-ion batteries down the toilet.

If you ever wanted to invest in the coming electric car revolution, but weren’t sure how, THIS is your chance.

I know I do.

So I found a company that holds key patents.

Automakers like Toyota are relying on this tiny company for its electric cars. Yet the company is totally off the radar .

That makes now the right time to get in before everyone else.

This breakthrough device could change just about everything in your life – from how you get around to how you communicate with others… even the way you think about the world.

For early investors, this presents the kind of moneymaking opportunity that could turn a tiny initial stake into an absolute fortune.

Folks who get in on this breakthrough now, BEFORE it’s rolled out on a mass scale, will have the chance to be a part of perhaps the single largest legal creation of wealth in the last 25 years.

I can share with you what I’ve learned and show you how to profit. Click here to learn more.

