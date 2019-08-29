The Best Labor Day Sales 2019: 9 Deals to Snap Up This Weekend

The best Labor Day sales 2019 can be hard to find, but InvestorPlace is here to help.

Source: Shutterstock

We’ve put together a collection of some of the best Labor Day sales 2019 in the following list.

2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2017 — This Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL B&H for the holiday, which is $560 less than its normal price.

— This (NASDAQ: for the holiday, which is $560 less than its normal price. Beats Solo 3 Wireless — Customers can pick these up at Best Buy (NYSE: BBY

— Customers can pick these up at (NYSE: iRobot Roomba — Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY

— (NASDAQ: Appliances — A deal at Home Depot (NYSE: HD

— A deal at (NYSE: Home Improvement — Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW

— (NYSE: Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV — Customers shopping at Walmart (NYSE: WMT

— Customers shopping at (NYSE: 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV + Echo Dot — This deal on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN

— This deal on (NASDAQ: Furniture — Anyone looking to pick up some new furniture can get as much as 75% off this weekend when shopping at Wayfair (NYSE: W

— Anyone looking to pick up some new furniture can get as much as 75% off this weekend when shopping at (NYSE: Mattresses — Need a new mattress to go with that furniture? Luckily, just about all mattress companies are looking to move inventory this weekend with deep discounts.

You can follow these links to check out some more of the best Labor Day sales 2019.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.