Like Dividends? You May Want to Put AT&T Stock on Your Shopping List

On July 24, AT&T (NYSE: T ), the Dallas-based multinational conglomerate, released Q2 earnings, which the markets overall found solid. Year-to-date, AT&T stock is up over 18%, reflecting growing investor confidence in the business.

Source: Shutterstock

Although I believe AT&T belongs in a long-term income-generating portfolio, I expect market volatility to continue in the rest of August. Therefore, the stock price is likely to be choppy, too. The shares up about 10% since early June.

Any profit-taking in the coming weeks would be a sign to investors to consider buying into T stock. Let’s now take a deeper look into what makes AT&T stock a good long-term investment.

AT&T Stock’s Q2 Earnings

With a market capitalization of $246 billion, AT&T presented Q2 revenue in four main segments:

Communications (includes Mobility, Entertainment Group, and Business Wireline)

Warner Media (includes HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.)

Latin America (includes Mexico and Vrio)

Xandr (handles all advertising business)

AT&T’s earnings per share of 89 cents and revenue of $45 billion met analyst expectations. AT&T reported $44.96 billion in total revenue for Q2 — slightly beating Wall Street expectations of $44.85 billion.

Communications revenue, which came at $35.5 billion, was up 0.3% year-over-year (YoY). The increase reflected gains in Mobility that were partially offset by declines in Entertainment Group and Business Wireline.

AT&T’s domestic wireless business is currently neck and neck with Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ ) for market share. Mobility is by far the most important business for AT&T, leading to $17.5 billion revenue, up 1.3% YoY.

Warner Media, the fastest-growing division in the second quarter of 2019, reported revenue of $8.4 billion in the quarter, up 5.5% year over year.

During the conference call, CEO Randall Stephenson sounded optimistic when he said: “We’re halfway through the year and on track to deliver on all our 2019 priorities.”

However, AT&T’s pay-TV business, DirectTV and DirecTV Now, posted net subscriber losses of 778,000 and 168,000, respectively. The company put the blame on price hikes and fewer promotions. This decline has been going on for several quarters. On July 30, management announced that DirecTV Now would become “AT&T TV Now” later this summer.

AT&T Is Now a Content King

In June 2018, a federal court had approved the merger of AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner — a deal that has turned T stock a media giant and “content king.”

HBO is one of Time Warner’s assets that AT&T shareholders now own, too. This entertainment network has an enviable library of many shows that generate consistent revenues. The final season of Game of Thrones has, for example, attracted record audiences for HBO. During the quarter, HBO grew to $1.7 billion in revenue, up 2.9% YoY.

In spring 2020, AT&T will launch HBO Max. This direct-to-consumer streaming service will include HBO programming, licensed content like “Friends,” Warner Bros. movies, and original movies and series.

The group is also working on other offers so that AT&T customers can access this content on their mobile phones. In other words, with Time Warner, AT&T can now offer services similar to those offered by the competitors, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ).