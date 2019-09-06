U.S. equities continue to flirt with 27,000 level on the Dow Jones Industrial Average thanks to evergreen hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and excitement surrounding recent interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Support near the 200-day moving average seems to be very strong, containing the index repeatedly since the post-Trump rally stalled out back in February.

It wouldn’t take much of a positive catalyst to get an upside breakout from here. Maybe Trump is able to tone down tensions with Iran. Maybe China backs off of its trade stance. Maybe the tremors in the inter-bank lending market, worsened by the typical end-of-quarter cash crunch seen in the money markets, ease in the coming days.

Whatever the catalyst, these Dow component stocks are already preparing for market rally with upside moves of their own:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares are pushing slowly but steadily higher thanks to the well-received release of the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5. While the company’s focus continues to shift towards services, including streaming television and its Apple Arcade gaming portal, it maintains an enviable edge in hardware too.

AAPL will next report results on Oct. 31 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.83 per share on revenues of $62.8 billion.

American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP ) shares are breaking higher, pushing above their 20-day moving average, ending a three-month downtrend pattern. Watch for a rush back to the prior highs set in July, which would be worth a gain of roughly 10% from here.

The company will next report results on Oct. 18 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.03 per share on revenues of nearly $11 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) are breaking up and out of a three-month consolidation range to approach resistance from its 200-day moving average. A return to the highs last touched in June would be worth a gain of nearly 10% from here as the company puts some legal troubles behind itself.

JNJ will next report results on Oct. 15 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.01 per share on revenues of $20.2 billion.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG ) shares are the epitome of a steady-eddy, enjoying a consistent rise along its 50-day moving average since turning higher back in April.

The company will next report results on Oct. 18 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.24 per share on revenues of $17.5 billion. Back in July, the company reported its best organic sales growth in over a decade.

Verizon (VZ)

Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) shares are pushing up and out of a two-year consolidation range to push to fresh highs. The company will next report results on Oct. 25 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $32.7 billion.

Analysts at Oppenheimer recently upgraded shares ahead of the T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) merger with Sprint (NYSE: S ), which they believe will be supportive of wireless pricing as competition is rationalized.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) shares are breaking higher to fresh highs, extending further away from double-top resistance near the $105-a-share level.

Walmart will next report results on Nov. 14 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.09 per share on revenues of $127.8 billion. Analysts at Morgan Stanley recently raised their price target on the stock.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.