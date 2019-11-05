3 Key Issues Advanced Micro Devices Stock Faces

Undoubtedly, semiconductor firm and graphics processing unit specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) has been on fire over the years. Even with a politically tumultuous year in 2019, the AMD stock price has gained a whopping 89% since the beginning of January. That’s the kind of performance that sends a message to your competitors.

Source: Grzegorz Czapski / Shutterstock.com

However, much of the recent enthusiasm centers on growing — and apparently substantive — optimism toward a trade deal with China. For the last 17 months, the U.S.-China trade war has negatively impacted the broader markets. However, it especially imposed a dark cloud on semiconductors due to their significant exposure to China.

Naturally, Advanced Micro Devices stock jumped on these developments. But so too did rivals like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ). Of course, that in itself is no reason to avoid AMD stock. If indeed we get a trade resolution, most market sectors should receive a nice boost. With semiconductors, though, the question becomes, which one can advantage the catalyst the most?

Proponents of Advanced Micro Devices stock will suggest that their target investment will decisively break out of its horizontal trading. After all, AMD-branded GPUs will go into Sony’s (NYSE: SNE ) much anticipated PlayStation 5 console. For the nearer term at least, it appears AMD has the edge.

Still, before you commit to a longer-term investment in AMD stock, here are three points to consider.

Fundamentals Matter

In recent months, we’ve seen an influx of exciting developments in the technological space. Most notably, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) ran a test of their quantum computing project, which had very impressive results.

Now, tech critics have squabbled over whether Alphabet’s test represents true quantum computing. Admittedly, that label is a stretch. Practically speaking, quantum computing won’t have retail implications for some time, in large part due to the platform’s expense.

But such arguments detract from the larger implications for investments like Advanced Micro Devices stock. For the past several decades, semiconductors have moved closer to the tail end of Moore’s Law. You can call this the nanometer race. Essentially, semis are trying to cram as much processing power into the smallest space possible.

However, at some point, we will reach a maximum threshold: you can’t make something smaller than an atom (at least, probably not). Thus, the nanometer race will eventually come to an end, which has implications for the AMD stock price.

In some respects, AMD is winning the nanometer race.

But with quantum computing, we have a whole new approach to processing that goes beyond the current binary system. No one dominates this sector. Probably, though, those with the biggest resources and research and development budgets (like Intel or Nvidia) will have the edge here.

AMD Stock Is Winning, But for How Long?

First, I must give credit where it’s due. Undeniably, Dr. Lisa Su is a genius not only in her technical expertise but in her business acumen as well. In some ways, she’s the reverse-Donald Trump: all walk, no talk.

Most importantly, she changed AMD’s brand. No longer is the company a poor man’s Intel. Advanced Micro has invested considerable research dollars into not only competing on price but on quality. For instance, they’ve challenged Nvidia on higher-end GPUs. As mentioned above, they also have the lucrative PlayStation 5 deal with Sony.

Thus, Advanced Micro Devices stock is winning. But how long can this momentum last?

While AMD has given Nvidia some shell shock regarding current-generation technologies, Nvidia being the innovator that it is has forged ahead in key areas. Most notably, Nvidia dominates in virtual reality and ray tracing.

The former category is patently important. Over recent years, we’ve seen multiple companies push into VR as the next big gaming phenomenon. Whoever wins here will have a large chunk of tomorrow’s gaming market share. So far, this dynamic benefits Nvidia, not Advanced Micro Devices stock.

For the latter category, ray tracing is currently a small market. Only the latest triple-A games, such as Activision Blizzard’s (NASDAQ: ATVI ) games offer ray-tracing attributes. But it will almost surely become a gaming standard, and Nvidia is the only big player here.

I find this strange because apparently, AMD has the capability to produce ray tracing — Sony’s PS5 will incorporate this tech. Thus, why isn’t AMD at least competing with Nvidia in the here and now?

Management has indicated that ray tracing isn’t fully realized yet; thus, it doesn’t make sense to release something half-baked. However, it makes sense to Nvidia, leaving some question marks for Advanced Micro Devices stock.

Competition and Commoditization

While the AMD stock price continued to hit fresh plateaus, I think it’s fair to say this: the competition was just a bit too complacent. They didn’t take the company’s ambition to compete on premium, innovative products seriously enough.

However, that mentality has changed, which is something that investors of Advanced Micro Devices stock should continue. In other words, AMD is no longer the underdog, at least in the GPU space.

And with that, AMD is now attracting an aggressive rivalry. For instance, rumors have circulated that Intel will release its Xe graphics card next year and it might come with ray-tracing support.

To be honest, I’m not sure if Intel will make a splash so quickly given that AMD and Nvidia dominate the gaming space. However, it’s one more distraction for AMD stock.

But the bigger point is that the increased competition will likely lead to commoditization in the GPU wars. With semis pushing the boundaries of conventional technologies, not much currently separates the segment’s top players. Thus, an easier road is to compete on price.

Ironically, that’s what Nvidia is doing with their low cost but high-value GTX 1660 chip. Since Nvidia already leads in innovation, they have the easier job of slashing prices. But today, AMD has the tougher job of establishing credibility not just as a low-cost leader, but as an innovator.

There’s no doubt that AMD stock dominated the markets the last few years. And it may provide some spike rallies in the nearer term. But as the semi industry advances, the progression appears to favor AMD’s rivals more.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto is long SNE.